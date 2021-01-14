Al Jazeera Deletes Israel Report About Fake Emirates Pilot (VIDEO)

Al Jazeera has deleted a fake news report about Israel that cited someone posing on Facebook as an Emirates pilot.

The story alleged that the pilot, named as Monem Sahib al-Taba, was suspended for refusing to fly to the Jewish state. This, purportedly over objections to the recent normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

The Emirati airline, which is expected to launch daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv in February, quickly debunked the Al Jazeera story.

The company made clear that it never employed any pilot named Monem Sahib al-Taba.

Featured Image: Kamilpetran via Shutterstock