fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel Under Attack — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Australian Headline Tars Israel with Racism

The absorption of Ethiopian Jews has not been without huge challenges over the years. Nonetheless, it is a source of immense pride that Israel has facilitated the immigration of the community where second and third…

The absorption of Ethiopian Jews has not been without huge challenges over the years. Nonetheless, it is a source of immense pride that Israel has facilitated the immigration of the community where second and third generation Israelis of Ethiopian descent are making their way as full and valued members of Israeli society.

Of course it would be naive to paint everything as perfect. Ethiopians have suffered from racism and discrimination similar to black populations in other countries, including the US. The Israeli government has also come in for criticism over delays in bringing the remaining Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

The first Ethiopian Jews in the latest wave of immigration landed in Israel to a warm welcome at Ben Gurion Airport.

The Associated Press reported the story:

Media outlets republishing AP content are free to change the original headlines. The Australian‘s headline writers, however, took the AP story and engaged in some blatant editorializing:

Instead of a story of Ethiopian Jews reuniting with their family members in Israel, The Australian has deliberately reframed it as one of rejection and possibly even racism.

Please send your considered comments to The Australian and ask why the newspaper decided to repackage a positive story into a negative one – [email protected]

logo-down-under

If you would like to sign up to receive our special “Down Under” coverage, please do so below. You will still continue to receive our regular bulletins and the Israeli Daily News Stream (IDNS) if you are currently subscribed.

Please add your email by clicking on the button below to join our HonestReporting Australia and New Zealand news list.

subscribe-button

If you live in Australia or New Zealand and see biased coverage of Israel, you can make sure we are aware of it by contacting us through our Red Alert page.

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Print Post
Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Tweet
Share
Share
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Our tax ID# Is 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2023 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

Donate
Subscribe
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content