Australian Headline Tars Israel with Racism

The absorption of Ethiopian Jews has not been without huge challenges over the years. Nonetheless, it is a source of immense pride that Israel has facilitated the immigration of the community where second and third generation Israelis of Ethiopian descent are making their way as full and valued members of Israeli society.

Of course it would be naive to paint everything as perfect. Ethiopians have suffered from racism and discrimination similar to black populations in other countries, including the US. The Israeli government has also come in for criticism over delays in bringing the remaining Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

The first Ethiopian Jews in the latest wave of immigration landed in Israel to a warm welcome at Ben Gurion Airport.

"The Operation Yehudith campaign to bring Ethiopian Jews to Israel is a very moving moment, and all of Israel welcomes you," said Jewish Agency Chairman @Isaac_Herzog at a special reception tonight at Ben Gurion Airport. pic.twitter.com/STtpNRb5ta — jewishagency (@JewishAgency) February 4, 2019

The Associated Press reported the story:

Media outlets republishing AP content are free to change the original headlines. The Australian‘s headline writers, however, took the AP story and engaged in some blatant editorializing:

Instead of a story of Ethiopian Jews reuniting with their family members in Israel, The Australian has deliberately reframed it as one of rejection and possibly even racism.

