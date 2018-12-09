Send Us Your Tips
Award-Winning Irish Journalist Tweets Antisemitic Conspiracy

Reading time: 3 minutes

UPDATE

While Gemma O’Doherty failed to respond to the criticism she received on Twitter, she did, however, remove the offensive tweet (a screenshot of which we have posted below to replace the original).

Gemma O’Doherty is an award-winning Irish investigative journalist. She spent 16 years at the Irish Independent and according to her website, she has contributed to The Sunday Times, Daily Mail and Village magazine. She even made a recent failed attempt to run for the Irish presidency.

On December 7, 2018 she tweeted this:

The reference to “globalists” is often a dog whistle that means Jews.

A look at the accompanying image, which includes a prominent Star of David, should dispel any doubts that this is precisely who O’Doherty is alluding to.

Gemma O’Doherty

The article and the image she promotes are published on an alt-right European white nationalist website called Red Ice. Launched in 2002 in Sweden, according to a profile in Harper’s Magazine, Red Ice:

disseminated conspiracy theories about U.F.O.’s, Freemasons, the Illuminati, and 9/11. Then, around 2012, the outlet shifted its attention to conspiracies about race — the idea that liberals were perpetrating a white genocide, for instance. It also began to question the Holocaust.

Indeed, the article that O’Doherty retweeted promotes antisemitic conspiracies involving Jewish bankers and attempts to displace white ethnic European populations to be ruled over by a Jewish elite. The article, which was published in 2017, doesn’t even have a proper byline. Needless to say, we aren’t going to waste our time debunking this nonsense.

We will, however, ask how anyone who considers themselves to be a mainstream journalist can peddle filth of this nature.

Having campaigned to be on the ballot for the recent Irish presidential election, Gemma O’Doherty clearly has a national profile in Ireland. While she may not be currently employed, any media outlet considering publishing her in future should know what she stands for.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

 

Image of Gemma O’Doherty: Wikimedia Commons

Image Credit:

Picture of Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
