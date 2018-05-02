Business Insider: Israel ‘Stomping on Iran’

I’m just going to throw this out there:



Yes, you read that correctly: according to Business Insider, Israel is “stomping” on Iran. And it’s Israel that is bringing about war. Not just any war, but “one of the worst wars the Middle East has ever seen.”

This at a time when the Syrian civil war has already killed over half a million people…with Iranian support.

Journalistic negligence

In truth, Iran and Syria are posing a very real and immediate military threat to Israel, and Israel is responding in a highly calculated manner.

This reality seems lost on writer Alex Lockie, who portrays Iran and Syria as if they were some kind of hapless victims, rather than highly armed, and very active, aggressors.

Here are just a few of the article’s most problematic statements:

Experts say a strike in Syria on Sunday that is believed to have killed Iranians was most likely carried out by Israel in a marked escalation of military conflict.

What is Israel allegedly targeting? Iranians? No, Israel targets Iranian military bases including hardened missile bunkers. And how is responding to such a threat an “escalation?” When Iran places offensive weapons within striking distance of Israel, that is an escalation.

Satellite captures destruction on Syrian base after alleged Israeli strike https://t.co/o4pJNpZu2o pic.twitter.com/oWOftGNWKQ — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) May 1, 2018

This article addresses presumed Israeli strikes in recent days, but he does not include satellite photos of fortified Iranian military bases such as the one above, nor does he mention that one strike destroyed 200 Iranian missiles.

And surely we can all come together and be supportive when Israel targets Syrian chemical weapons infrastructure: which the US has linked directly to Iran. The article makes no mention of this at all.

Instead, Business Insider paints Iran and Syria, who are pounding Syrian civilians with gruesome chemical weapons, as being some kind of victims, because…Israel. You couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried.

Israel appears to have been punishing Iran and walking all over Syria as the US expresses support for Jerusalem.

Israel is walking all over Syria? Yet it is Iran that has troops and bases on the ground. It is Iran that is supporting Assad with arms and funding, and is participating in one of the greatest atrocities in the 21st century (the Syrian civil war).

What they won’t tell you

All professional journalism requires both accuracy and context. So for the benefit of our readers, here are a few of the critical items that Business Insider is keeping from you:

We hoped that Business Insider or its writer might be responsive when we called this to their attention via Twitter. After all, everyone makes mistakes, right?

Congratulations to @businessinsider @alexjlockie for the most ridiculous coverage of Bibi's nuclear expose. Portraying Iran as a poor victim of Israeli malevolence is really pushing the limits of reality. Israel is "stomping on Iran"? Seriously?! https://t.co/7mCwZzJroy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 1, 2018

Writer Alex Lockie’s reply indicated merely that he thought his article was “confusing” to us. On the contrary, Business Insider seems to be the party that is confused: about the very nature of professional and ethical journalism.

In our opinion, it is time to bring this to the attention of Business Insider’s editors, and we need your help.

