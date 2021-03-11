Business Insider’s Unsubstantiated Claim of Possible Israeli ‘Substantial Attack’ to Derail Iran Diplomacy

In some coverage of the conflict between Iran and Israel, shifting blame to the non-aggressor seems to be a recurring theme. Too often, media pillory the Jewish state for defending itself against the lethal threat that Tehran poses, including to regional Sunni countries, thereby effectively giving cover to the Islamic Republic to continue its campaign of expansionism and terror.

In this respect, Business Insider on March 4 published an article whose headline claimed that the Biden Administration and European diplomats are concerned that Israel is preparing a “substantial attack” on Iran. According to the story, written by Athens-based journalist Mitch Prothero, Jerusalem is looking for a “good reason to escalate” tensions with the implied goal of derailing potential nuclear talks between world powers and the Iranian regime.

In what has seemingly become common journalistic practice, the piece only cites anonymous sources, thus raising red flags about the report’s trustworthiness. Moreover, the article omits critical context about Iran’s history of unprovoked attacks on Israeli targets, as well as its stated goal to destroy the Jewish state.

Iran’s Ceaseless Provocations

Recently, an Iranian-owned tanker reportedly spilled more than 1,000 tons of tar near Israel’s shores, causing what has been called the worst ecological disaster in the country’s history. According to environmental experts, it will take years before the damage to the marine ecosystem is reversed. Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel on March 3 accused Iran of “environmental terror.”

Although Gamliel’s assessment was not shared by all members of the Israeli intelligence community, leading international shipping journal Lloyd’s List published findings that accorded with Gamliel’s position. Meanwhile, the alleged eco-terrorism came after Iran purportedly attacked an Israeli cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman on February 25. The MV Helios Ray, a vehicle carrier, was traveling to Singapore when a blast tore through its hull.

These are the facts, which were reported in the Business Insider story. However, the author — whose coverage of the 2006 war between Israel and Iranian-backed and Lebanon-based Hezbollah was critiqued by HonestReporting — veers way off course by suggesting that a potential major Israeli military response is in the works:

There is growing concern that Israeli intelligence will make the same determination as the environmental ministry — that the oil spill is an Iranian operation. Israel could use the double provocations as a reason to strike Iran just as Europe and the United States hope to re-start nuclear talks with Iran in exchange for a reopening of economic trade and more peaceful relations.”

Prothero’s sources for this bold assertion? An anonymous “European diplomat in the region, who refused to be named because of extreme sensitivity,” and an “official at the US National Security Council — who does not speak to the media for attribution.” Their thoughts on the matter are not supported by any tangible evidence, which casts doubt over their claims.

Anonymous Sources: A Rumor Does Not a Story Make

As HonestReporting previously explained in its series about news literacy, anonymous sources can serve a purpose when they are cited in an ethical manner. Yet, there is a fine line between spreading rumors – generally with a view to achieving a political end – and professional journalism.

In this case, Business Insider made no effort to substantiate the allegations surrounding this apparent insidious Israeli plot to sabotage nuclear diplomacy by launching a military mission. The author does not appear to have even requested a comment from an Israeli official, a clear breach of the most basic journalistic standards.

When answering questions about the attack on the Israeli cargo ship, State Department spokesman Ned Price on March 2 only called for an investigation into the matter, referring journalists to Israeli authorities for further questions. No mention was made of purported ‘concerns’ about an Israeli plan to obstruct President Joe Biden’s efforts to revive the Iran Deal. On the contrary, Price recently reiterated that Washington was consulting with “close US allies and partners that do have a profound stake in this, with Israel being one of them.”

This important piece of information was likewise omitted by Business Insider.

In another sign of the US’s commitment to Israel’s security, earlier this week a pair of American B-52 bombers carried out a flight over multiple countries in the Middle East, in what was construed by many as a warning to Tehran. In a statement, CENTCOM said that the move was meant to “deter aggression and reassure partners and allies of the US military’s commitment to security in the region.”

Israel’s Right to Defend Itself Against a Regime Bent on Genocide

It appears that Business Insider is ignoring the fact that the Jewish state – like every other sovereign nation – has the right, and duty, to defend itself against credible threats to its citizens, regardless of the political and diplomatic climate in the United States. In fact, given Iran’s continued military machinations – whether through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or various terror proxies operating in Lebanon, Syria and beyond – have Jerusalem’s retaliatory actions not been proportionate and conducted with the utmost prudence?

What other country would be expected to sit back and simply accept repeated calls for its total annihilation? The Iranian parliament even debated a bill that called on the government to destroy the Jewish state by the year 2040.

By contrast, Israel has never threatened to eradicate Iran and its population. Consequently, virtually all US presidents, including Biden, have affirmed their commitment to upholding Israel’s security even if there are fundamental disagreements between the two nations.

Yet, these verifiable facts were not mentioned by Mitch Prothero, a journalist who, by happenstance, has a history of making anti-Israel remarks on Twitter.

Shocking that a bunch of DC think tankers who get paid by Gulf monarchies to advocate for Israel love this UAE deal huh. — Mitchell Prothero (@mitchprothero) August 16, 2020

Governments like the US, China, Israel, Iran, KSA consider kidnapping to be semantics. It’s only an issue of if it works and will they get away with it and they almost always do — Mitchell Prothero (@mitchprothero) September 19, 2020

By promulgating uncorroborated, sensationalist rumors, while omitting the Iranian leadership’s history of genocidal rhetoric and the fact that many believe that the Islamic Republic is close to achieving the means – that is, a nuclear bomb – to achieve this murderous end, Business Insider has effectively inverted reality.