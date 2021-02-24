Can SNL Draw Line Between Humor and Hate? (VIDEO)

Even as a comedy show, there are lines SNL simply won’t cross with respect to minorities or vulnerable groups. But SNL tolerates offensive remarks about Jews in a way that they don’t tolerate racism against other groups.

On the latest edition of the show that aired on 20 February, host Michael Che commented that, “Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population,” before smugly adding, “And I’m gonna guess it’s the Jewish half.”

The greatest tragedy is that the media is missing out on an opportunity to share a model success story that the whole world can emulate: every Israeli has equal access to healthcare, including COVID vaccines, regardless of race, religion or even income.

Simply knowing and sharing that this is possible can help make the world a better place.

