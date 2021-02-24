Send Us Your Tips
Can SNL Draw Line Between Humor and Hate? (VIDEO)

Even as a comedy show, there are lines SNL simply won’t cross with respect to minorities or vulnerable groups. But SNL tolerates offensive remarks about Jews in a way that they don’t tolerate racism against other groups.

On the latest edition of the show that aired on 20 February, host Michael Che commented that, “Israel is reporting that they’ve vaccinated half of their population,” before smugly adding, “And I’m gonna guess it’s the Jewish half.”

The greatest tragedy is that the media is missing out on an opportunity to share a model success story that the whole world can emulate: every Israeli has equal access to healthcare, including COVID vaccines, regardless of race, religion or even income.

Simply knowing and sharing that this is possible can help make the world a better place.

Picture of Daniel Pomerantz
Daniel Pomerantz
Former CEO of HonestReporting, Daniel managed the entire organization, its staff and programming. He began his career as an attorney in the United States where he worked for high profile law firms in New York and Chicago before starting his own law practice, and later moving to Israel.
