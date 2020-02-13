Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Corrected: Tel Aviv Isn’t the Israeli Capital and That’s Not an Opinion

Ahmed Aboudouh is a consultant editor at The Independent. He specializes in Middle East affairs. Apparently he doesn’t believe that Jerusalem should be the Israeli capital. In an opinion piece, that’s his right even though,…

Reading time: 2 minutes

Ahmed Aboudouh is a consultant editor at The Independent. He specializes in Middle East affairs. Apparently he doesn’t believe that Jerusalem should be the Israeli capital.

In an opinion piece, that’s his right even though, de facto, Jerusalem is the capital. He does not, however, have the right to unilaterally declare Tel Aviv to be the capital and nor should he be falsely attributing this error.

(A precedent was set in the UK media as far back as 2012 when HonestReporting took on The Guardian, eventually forcing it to change its style guide and the now-defunct Press Complaints Commission to rule in our favor – that Tel Aviv is not the Israeli capital.)

Aboudouh wrote:

Clearly, Israeli TV would never say anything to the effect that another state would be improving its relations with “Tel Aviv.”

This also appeared in the piece:

Likewise, given that the US has officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, there’s no way that Washington “would likely try and limit the diplomatic damage to Tel Aviv.”

We contacted editors at The Independent and they agreed. While they still can’t bring themselves to recognize the reality of Jerusalem as the capital, the inference to Tel Aviv has been removed.

Related reading: Deal With It: Jerusalem is Israel’s Capital

Enjoyed reading this article? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to read more articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

 

Image Credit: ||

Related

Tags: , , , , ,
Picture of Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content