Daily Mail Australia Unilaterally Bestows Palestinian Statehood

UPDATE Following HonestReporting's complaint, the story has been updated and now refers to the "Palestinian Authority's representative to Australia" and "Representative Izzat Saslah Abdulhadi." Thank you to the Daily Mail Australia for making the correction.

UPDATE

Following HonestReporting’s complaint, the story has been updated and now refers to the “Palestinian Authority’s representative to Australia” and “Representative Izzat Saslah Abdulhadi.”

Thank you to the Daily Mail Australia for making the correction.

 

 

Is this really what the Daily Mail Australia calls a “diplomatic incident?”

 

 

We’ll leave you to judge for yourself the seriousness of the story in question.

What is questionable, however, is the Daily Mail’s unilateral upgrade to the status of the official Palestinian representation in Australia.

 

 

Australia has not officially recognized a Palestinian state. That is why there is a Palestinian Representative Office in Canberra as opposed to an embassy. Izzat Salah Abdulhadi may proclaim himself an ambassador on the Representative Office’s website but according to diplomatic protocol, his official title is “Representative” or “Head of the General Delegation of Palestine to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific” rather than “Ambassador.”

The Palestinians do have embassies in numerous countries that have recognized Palestinian statehood, predominantly in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. Australia is not one of those countries however.

The Daily Mail has effectively bestowed statehood on the Palestinians even though they do not enjoy that status in Australia. Aside from being prejudicial, it is simply factually incorrect.

HonestReporting has contacted the Daily Mail to request a correction. You can also add your complaint by sending your considered comments to [email protected].

