Deja Vu: CNN’s Amanpour Confuses Palestinian Terrorist for ‘Activist’ (VIDEO)

Another journalistic faux pas: CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour failed to properly characterize Marwan Barghouti, the Palestinian viewed by many as the mastermind behind the Second Intifada. In a segment of her show Amanpour & Co., she described the arch-terrorist as a “Palestinian activist and leader who’s in jail inside Israel.”

An Israeli court found the “activist” guilty of orchestrating terror attacks that killed five people. Barghouti has also been accused of organizing dozens of other shootings and suicide bombings. By contrast, in an interview aired last week, Amanpour did not hesitate to refer to al-Qaeda as a terrorist group. Yet, when the perpetrator is Palestinian and his victims Israeli, her bias is seemingly exposed.

Related Video: Double Standard: CNN’s Amanpour Grills Israelis, Lets Iranian FM Off Hook

Earlier this month, HonestReporting critiqued Associated Press and The New York Times for painting Barghouti as a heroic figure, while failing to note the blood on his hands. Time and again, major media outlets appear to act as defense lawyers on behalf of terrorists, misleading their audience by omitting crucial context.

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
