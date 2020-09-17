Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Erekat at Harvard: Sign Petition About Media’s Silence

HARVARD HIRED PALESTINIAN TERROR AND BDS SUPPORTER SAEB EREKAT: WHY IS THE MEDIA SILENT? The Harvard Kennedy School of Government is among the most prestigious graduate schools for public and social policy in the world….

Reading time: 2 minutes

HARVARD HIRED PALESTINIAN TERROR AND BDS SUPPORTER SAEB EREKAT: WHY IS THE MEDIA SILENT?

The Harvard Kennedy School of Government is among the most prestigious graduate schools for public and social policy in the world. The school’s alumni include prime ministers, parliamentarians, and other global leaders.

Harvard just announced one of the new Fellows for the school’s Future of Diplomacy Project: Saeb Erekat, a Palestinian politician who is also an architect of the infamous 400 million dollar a year Martyr’s Fund. This is a  Palestinian government program that pays salaries to terrorists, in part using foreign aid money from our tax dollars.

Erekat also promotes BDS, the “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” movement whose stated aim (according to its founders) is to bring about Israel’s total destruction. Saeb Erekat has a long history of poisoning the conversation about Israelis and Palestinians with misleading statements and even outright lies, bringing both sides farther from peace.

Harvard is allowed to hire people who support racism, hatred and violence if that’s really how it wants to educate the new generation of young adults. But we have a right to know about it, and the media has a responsibility to tell us the full story: so we can make our own, fully informed decisions. So far, the media coverage has been disturbingly lacking on this topic of meaningful importance to our lives.

Therefore, we the public, hereby ask all relevant media outlets to cover this story completely, responsibly, and with full context: so that the students, parents and philanthropists among us can make fully informed decisions about which educational institutions we wish to attend and support, and which we would prefer to avoid.

TOGETHER, WE REALLY CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

This petition is now closed. Thank you for your support.

Image Credit: ||

Related

Tags: , , , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content