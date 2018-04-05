Exposed: More Palestinian ‘Victims’ Identified as Terror Org Members

This article is translated and re-posted from work by Israeli blogger Abu Ali taken entirely from open Palestinian sources (as opposed to unattributed military intelligence) in the aftermath of confrontations at the Gaza border. The blogger’s expertise and the information below have been corroborated to HonestReporting by Colonel Grisha Yakubovich (Res.), the former Head of the Civilian Department in the IDF’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit and an Arabic speaker and expert in Palestinian affairs.

Who are the victims of the March of Return?

March 30, 2018 – Land Day was officially opened by the “March of Return” events in the Gaza Strip. The events were preceded by intense preparations on the Gazan side, which included calls by many organizations in the Gaza Strip, both military and civilian, for civilians to come en mass to claim “their right to return to their land that Israel stole from them.”

In preparation for March 30, tents were set up and infrastructure was prepared for receiving the civilians, in order to ensure that they would remain in areas close to the fence up until the target date of May 15 – Nakba Day.

The confrontations around the fence opened with intensity throughout the Friday of March 30, and ended with 17 dead and more than 1,000 wounded Palestinians with varying degrees of injury. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, these included about 800 wounded by gunshots from Israeli snipers.

Many claims have been voiced since then against Israel’s excessive use of force in an attempt to suppress the demonstrations on the fence. There were also allegations of Israeli snipers indiscriminately causing harm to civilians.

In the following document, I will present the data on the fatalities as they were recorded in the Palestinian media – by open and public means.

I would like to point out that in the days following March 30, two more fatalities were added to the list of fatalities, which are included in the document.

The document refers to the 19 victims of the events – and it is correct as of April 4, 2018.

Before the data is presented, and for the sake of readers’ convenience, I would like to point out that of the 19 killed there are:

7 operatives from Hamas’ Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades

1 operative of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad, Saraya al-Quds

2 activists of Katayef al-Maqawama al-Wataniya al-Filastina – the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine

1 operative of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of Fatah’s Shahid Nakhl al-‘Amudi faction

1 Hamas security forces operative (armed)

1 military activist of the Fatah movement

1 affiliate of Shada al-Aqsa – the Shahid unit of Nabil Mas’ud – an Iranian-oriented faction

1 Hamas-affiliated operative with an orientation to the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades

1 Fatah activist – it has not been proven that he is a military activist

3 without any significant organizational affiliation

Total of 15 persons with actual military identification. Another 4 whose connection to military activity has not been proven.

Note: Failure to find any connection publicly in the Palestinian media does not mean that they are not military activists.

Another important factor to consider when examining the identity of the dead and their affiliation is the fact that out of the 19 killed, it is possible to clearly identify 15 military activists, i.e. around 80% of those killed at a minimum.

The entire Gaza Strip has fewer than 70,000 military operatives, including from all the various organizations. Gaza has a population of 2 million today. That is, the percentage of military activists out of the total population is lower than 3.5%.

Thus, the dry facts show that although the share of military activists in the population is only 3.5%, in practice, 80% of those killed are military activists. That is 23 times the rate of their percentage in the population. This high rate among those killed is even more amazing given the fact that they were dressed in civilian clothes and could not be identified in advance as military activists.

Details can be seen in the scrolling window below or via downloadable PDF.

