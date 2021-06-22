fbpx
Hamas’ Child Soldiers: Where is the Media Outrage? (VIDEO)

As summer approaches, millions of children across the world are looking forward to spending time at camp with their friends. But for some kids and teens in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, the coming weeks constitute a horrifying experience.

Indeed, thousands of Palestinian youths have over the past years been sent to “summer camps” where they receive military training by members of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other Gaza-based, US-designated terror groups. Some of the participants are as young as 10 years old.

Rather than drawing attention to Hamas’ transformation of children into soldiers, many journalists have ignored the war crime and some, inexplicably, have tried to place the blame on Israel. Last month, HonestReporting called out The New York Times for falsely accusing Israel of targeting Palestinian children. In reality, those youths tragically killed in the 11-day war initiated by Hamas were effectively used both as soldiers and human shields.

As Gazan terror groups again begin to co-opt minors into their decades-long effort to destroy the Jewish state, we ask: Will mainstream media finally begin to cover Hamas’ parallel war on its own children?

