Headline Fail: “The Jews Fighting For ISIS”

The International Business Times reports:

UPDATE

Shortly after the publication of this critique, the IBT amended the headline to more accurately reflect the story. We commend the IBT for taking prompt action.

 

 

The International Business Times reports:

 

 

Whoever came up with the headline clearly didn’t read the actual story, which states:

Israeli broadcaster Channel Two reported that most of the people on the list are Arab Israelis. … But two of the Isis recruits on the list are reportedly Jews who have converted to Islam, according to the Times of Israel.

So most of the “Jews fighting for ISIS” aren’t Jews but Arabs, and the two ISIS “Jews” no longer identify as being Jewish.

The headline writer has simply assumed, incorrectly, that all Israelis are Jews. The result is an inflammatory headline that falsely associates Jews with a murderous Islamist terror organization.

Even if the story is correct, an incorrect headline matters.

We’ve contacted the IBT for a correction.

