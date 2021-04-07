Send Us Your Tips
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Israel Marks Yom HaShoah (VIDEO)

Israel on Thursday will mark Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. At 10 AM local time, the entire country comes to a standstill for two minutes as people remember the horrors of the Nazi-perpetrated genocide, as well as acts of heroism during WWII.

Many view the State of Israel, a nation partially built by Holocaust survivors, as the embodiment of the phrase ‘Never Again.’ A well-known Israeli saying goes: Yom HaZikaron – the memorial day for fallen soldiers and terror victims – is a reminder of the cost of having a Jewish state. Yom HaShoah is a reminder of the cost of not having one.

Together, we remember six million Jews — and countless others — who were murdered by the Nazis. No people should ever again be defenseless in the face of forces that seek their destruction.

Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
