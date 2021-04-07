Holocaust Remembrance Day: Israel Marks Yom HaShoah (VIDEO)

Israel on Thursday will mark Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. At 10 AM local time, the entire country comes to a standstill for two minutes as people remember the horrors of the Nazi-perpetrated genocide, as well as acts of heroism during WWII.

Many view the State of Israel, a nation partially built by Holocaust survivors, as the embodiment of the phrase ‘Never Again.’ A well-known Israeli saying goes: Yom HaZikaron – the memorial day for fallen soldiers and terror victims – is a reminder of the cost of having a Jewish state. Yom HaShoah is a reminder of the cost of not having one.

Together, we remember six million Jews — and countless others — who were murdered by the Nazis. No people should ever again be defenseless in the face of forces that seek their destruction.

