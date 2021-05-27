How Hamas Started Its Latest Global War Against the Jewish Nation (VIDEO)

As Hamas and other US-designated terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip fired over 4,500 rockets at Israeli civilians, another worrying trend developed. Jews in the United States, Europe and around the world were attacked simply for supporting Israel’s right to exist.

Hamas’ stated goal to annihilate Israel once again has fanned the flames of global antisemitism.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!