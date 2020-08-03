Israeli Forces Thwart Attack On Syrian Border

1

Israeli forces foiled an attempt to place bombs along the border with Syria, opening fire and hitting four terrorists, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday. “Special forces that were carrying out an ambush near an IDF post in the southern Golan Heights spotted a cell with a number of terrorists planting explosive devices along the border,” the army said in a statement.

The incident comes with the military on high alert for an attack by Hezbollah. Over the past few weeks, the Iranian-backed terrorist group has threatened to retaliate for the death of one of its fighters in Syria that occurred during an airstrike that it attributed to Israel, but which the Jewish state has not officially acknowledged conducting.

2

Israeli warplanes hit several Hamas sites in central and southern Gaza Strip on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said. The strikes took place hours after rockets were fired into Israel from the coastal enclave. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted the rocket, the IDF said. The army added that warplanes hit a cement factory used in the construction of “underground facilities used by the Hamas terror group.” It was the first time that rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip in nearly a month.

3

For the first time since the start of Israel’s second wave, the infection rate has fallen below threshold 1, meaning that on average each contagious person is infecting less than one other person, according to national coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu.

“The ‘R’ in the entire State of Israel is equal or close to one,” he said late on Sunday. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that “In recent days it has been clear that we have managed to stop the rise of the virus.” However, Edelstein added: “It’s good, but still not enough. The numbers are still high and even alarming.”

4

An Israeli startup has raised $3.5 million in a Series A financing round and will be putting the money for use on the first clinical trial of its innovative new cancer treatment device. CAPS Medical’s platform is designed to treat solid tumors through minimally invasive procedures, attacking cancer cells without damaging surrounding healthy tissue. The application of non-thermal plasma directly targets and kills cancer cells and subsequently triggers an immune response that enables the body to target additional tumor-specific cells in the body.

5

Palestinians on Sunday condemned Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado) for demanding that the US impose personal sanctions on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and other senior PA officials. In a letter to President Donald Trump, Lamborn wrote that the Palestinian leadership “has continued to pay the terror rewards to terrorists, spending hundreds of millions of dollars every year to these monsters and their families.” In response, PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat condemned “the continuous American incitement against President Mahmoud Abbas and members of the Palestinian leadership.”

6

Canadian Jewish actor and comedian Seth Rogen on Sunday distanced himself from a statement from the Jewish Agency for Israel that had claimed he had “apologized” to Chairman Isaac Herzog for saying last week that Israel “doesn’t make sense.” However, when approached about the conversation, Rogen told Israeli-American journalist Mairav Zonszein that she should “read what I actually said about all this and not these second hand tellings.” He also said his “mom made me call” Herzog.

7

Antisemitism Watch: A Jewish man and his son were assaulted in an antisemitic incident in Melbourne, Australia last week, when a man began yelling at them, calling them “Jew dogs” in the middle of the Jewish community in the suburb of Caulfield. According to the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), the two were standing along a busy road in the area when a man in his 30s or 40s began yelling at them, “What are you looking at Jew dogs? Stop staring at me c**ts, If you keep looking at me I’m gonna smash your f**king faces in, you Jew dogs.”

