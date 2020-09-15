Tectonic Shift: Israel Forges Official Ties With UAE, Bahrain

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Some 700 guests have been invited to attend Tuesday’s signing ceremony at the White House that will formalize official ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as well as Bahrain.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet in advance with US President Donald Trump, who brokered the diplomatic breakthroughs.

Abu Dhabi and Manama will be represented by their respective foreign ministers, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

In a video statement following his arrival in Washington, Netanyahu exhibited what he said were the draft accords.

While the exact clauses of the agreements have not yet been made public, an Israeli official briefing reporters said that Netanyahu will be signing a “peace treaty” with the UAE and a separate “declaration of peace” with Bahrain. The former will carry the weight of a treaty with international legal standing and must therefore be approved by Israel’s parliament before taking effect.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates is wasting no time in implementing its commitment, with reports suggesting that the Gulf state has already introduced textbooks to teach students about the importance of the agreement.

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Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on Arab states to boycott Tuesday’s signing ceremony, which he described as “a black day… that will be added to the Palestinian calendar of pain.”

Shtayyeh’s call came as the PA’s ruling Fatah party and the Hamas terrorist group urged Palestinians to stage protests against the deals.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi implored the Ramallah to ditch its rejectionism and resume peace talks with the Jewish state.

“I call on the Palestinian leadership to understand the reality, to be responsible, to play a leadership role — as the UAE and Bahrain have done — and to return to the negotiating table,” Ashkenazi told the Abu Dhabi-based Al-Ittihad newspaper.

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Israel’s police force is readying to set up hundreds of checkpoints across the country and levy steep fines with a view to enforcing a nationwide lockdown — set to begin on Friday — that is meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The shutdown, approved by the cabinet on Sunday night, will last at least three weeks and comes as Israeli authorities on Monday registered a record daily tally of nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Invisible Enemy: Israel’s Coronavirus Lockdown (VIDEO)

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Antisemitism Watch: The United Kingdom’s fourth largest party has suspended one of its mayoral candidates for London after a video surfaced of her telling voters in 1997 not to support Jews. The Liberal Democrats dropped Geeta Sidhu-Robb, who was vying to become their candidate in the British capital’s 2021 elections.

The comment was made during a general election campaign when Sidhu-Robb was running as a member of the Conservative Party against Jack Straw, a former Labour lawmaker.

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Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins will play the lead role in a film about the late Sir Nicholas George Winton, who saved hundreds of children from the Nazis. In the Holocaust drama One Life, both Hopkins and fellow British actor Johnny Flynn will play Winton at different stages of his life.

The son of German-Jewish parents, at the age of 29 Winton oversaw the rescue of children in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia who were otherwise liable to be sent to death camps. He arranged for them to travel to England, where the children were taken in by foster families. From 1938 to 1939 Winton succeeded in saving some 670 children, most of them Jewish.

Winton kept his rescue efforts a secret, with his exploits having been made public only 49 years later when his wife discovered in their attic a scrapbook that included the names and addresses of the children.

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