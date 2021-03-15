IDF Chief to Lobby European Leaders Against Iran Nuke Deal; Israel Unveils ‘Iron Sting’ Military System

1

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi will lobby European leaders against the Iran nuclear deal during a scheduled trip this week to the continent. He will reportedly highlight the failures of the accord that world powers forged with Tehran in 2015. Kochavi will be joined by President Reuven Rivlin, with the two slated to travel to France, Germany and Austria.

Kochavi is also expected to focus on the threat posed by Iran’s Lebanon-based proxy Hezbollah, as well as the International Criminal Court’s recent decision to open a formal investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In January, Kochavi warned the Biden Administration against rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran Deal, adding that he had ordered the military to ramp up preparations for possible offensive action against the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, Tehran has insisted that it would not accept changes to the terms of the JCPOA, which does not address Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional interventionism.

Former US president Donald Trump in May 2018 withdrew Washington from the Iran Deal, instead opting for a “maximum pressure” campaign consisting primarily of harsh economic sanctions.

2

Israel has completed the development of and tested a new laser-guided mortar system — the “Iron Sting” — giving the IDF a formidable new weapon against enemies embedded in crowded urban environments. It will bring greater firepower to smaller units while reducing collateral damage to noncombatants, due to its high level of accuracy.



In recent years, the Israeli military has been forced to grapple with the challenge of battling Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip, while also preparing for the possibility of war against Iranian proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon and possibly Syria.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the new technology addresses the IDF’s need for “suitable means for combat against enemies who hide among civilian populations, while complying with the legal and value standards set by the State of Israel.”

Iron Sting is believed to have a range of 1-12 kilometers (0.6-7.5 miles) and is accurate to within 10 meters of a target (32.8 feet).

The system is expected to be implemented by the IDF in the coming months.

3

Kosovo has for the first time opened an embassy in Israel and chose to locate it in Jerusalem. Kosovar Ambassador Ines Demiri tweeted:

A truly proud and historic moment for 🇽🇰 🤝 🇮🇱 relations.

The Republic of Kosovo today officially opened its Embassy in Jerusalem!

The greatest honor of my life is to have this opportunity to open the Embassy and proudly serve my country in Israel. pic.twitter.com/beUFmOeA5g — Ines Demiri (@InesDemiri1) March 14, 2021

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it “warmly welcomes the opening of the Embassy of Kosovo in Jerusalem, a natural development of the relations and a realization of the [Trump administration-mediated] Washington agreement.”

Kosovo and Israel officially established diplomatic relations last month, in a ceremony held over video conference. Kosovar Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla submitted a formal request to open an embassy in Jerusalem during the event.

The move came after the US had negotiated an economic accord between Serbia and Kosovo last year. Israel agreed to establish diplomatic relations with Kosovo, and both Balkan countries committed to opening embassies in Jerusalem, though Serbia already has one in Tel Aviv.

Kosovo is the third country to have an embassy in Jerusalem, after the US and Guatemala, and is also the first Muslim-majority country with its primary mission in Israel’s capital city.

4

The Israeli Health Ministry is considering canceling its outdoor mask requirement and is working to begin relaxing restrictions on air travel with a view to welcoming tourists as early as April.

Opening the skies would mean that Israelis could visit destinations that currently recognize Israel’s so-called green passport, such as Greece, Georgia, and Cyprus. Moreover, Jerusalem is reportedly in talks with the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates over the possible mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates.

The Jewish state is also weighing whether to increase the number of people allowed at private gatherings and culture and sports events. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein vowed that there would be no additional COVID-19 limitations during the upcoming holiday of Passover, which will be celebrated between March 27 and April 3.

The developments comes as the country’s coronavirus data continue to show encouraging results, along with the fact that the majority of the population has received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

5

With Israel possibly opening up its skies to tourists in the next few weeks, armchair travelers can now surf the web to plan their trips to some of the most beautiful secret spots in the Jewish state.

A list of 12 locations includes several gems from north to south, with beautiful pictures that will make you want to hop a plane to Tel Aviv. From the Arava Desert to the Galilee and the Dead Sea, there is something for everyone.

