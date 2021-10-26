Israeli Air Force to Simulate Striking Iran Nuclear Facilities; Chilean Newspaper Publishes ‘Nazism Apology’ Hermann Göring Tribute

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The Israeli Air Force will begin to simulate launching a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities amid mounting uncertainty about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and fears Tehran may be readying a dash towards the bomb.

Funding for the drills has already been set aside and a training schedule states aircraft will begin exercises next year.

According to reports, Israeli military chiefs are said to be working out a plan for targeting nuclear facilities that are buried deep underground, as well as overcoming Iranian air defenses.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment” in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly last month. “We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” he declared.

Just this week, US officials said they believe Tehran was responsible for a drone attack on a military outpost in southern Syria where American officials are based.

Five UAVs packed with explosives hit the al-Tanf garrison. No injuries or deaths were reported.

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The United Arab Emirates Air Force Major General Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed al Alawi is visiting Israel to observe the ‘Blue Flag’ military exercise and discuss future collaboration opportunities for the two countries’ air forces.

While the UAE is not participating in the drills, which consists of large-scale aerial exercises over the Negev desert, this is al-Alawi’s first official visit to Israel since the US-brokered Abraham Accords normalized ties between the nations.

The top-ranking military official was given an honor guard reception organized by Israeli Air Force Commander Major General Amikam Nurkin at the Palmachim Air Force Base.

“I thank you, Maj. Gen. Al Alawi, for this visit to Israel. This is a truly historic day with tremendous significance for the future of cooperation between our air forces,” Nurkin said.

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Sweden’s National Agency for Education is recommending students complete classroom exercises in which they attempt to prove the Holocaust never happened.

The lessons, which are reportedly designed to help youngsters understand conspiracy theories, were published in a handbook for high school teachers, according to local reports.

The guidance suggests: “Group 1 must find at least three arguments for the case that the Holocaust never happened, using facts and information from the internet. They can also ask others what they believe and why.”

Another example asked students to try and argue the 1969 moon landing was faked, labeling this and the Holocaust “controversial subjects.”

Aron Verständig, chairman of Sweden’s Jewish Central Council, criticized the lesson as “bizarre,” adding: “Even if it is well-intentioned, there is a danger in calling the Holocaust controversial.”

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One of the largest newspapers in Chile published a tribute to former Nazi leader Hermann Göring in a move that drew widespread condemnation from Jewish groups. The piece in El Mercurio was printed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Göring’s death and offered an account of the mass murderer’s childhood, as well as details of his military career and his relationship with Adolf Hiter with accompanying photographs. The Jewish Community of Chile group described the article as an “apology for Nazism,” and branded its publication “unacceptable.” The German embassy in Santiago tweeted: “We want to make something very clear: this man committed human rights crimes and was one of the pillars of the Nazi regime. “There is no room to justify or minimize, morally or politically, his horrific role during the Nazi regime or the Holocaust.” ¿Qué pensará la embajada alemana de este obituario a Hermann Göring, creador de la Gestapo, policía secreta nazi?👇🏽@AlemaniaenCL @UEenChile @ONUChile @IsraelinChile @comjudiachile pic.twitter.com/g6peYtd10V — Patricia Politzer (@patriciapolitz) October 24, 2021

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