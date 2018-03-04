Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Four Israelis Injured in Car-Ramming Attack

Today’s Top Stories 1. Two soldiers, a Border Police officer and a pedestrian were injured in a car-ramming attack in the northern coastal town of Acre this morning. The driver, an Israeli Arab reportedly from…

Reading time: 6 minutes

Today’s Top Stories

1. Two soldiers, a Border Police officer and a pedestrian were injured in a car-ramming attack in the northern coastal town of Acre this morning. The driver, an Israeli Arab reportedly from Shfaram, was shot and critically wounded by a responding police officer. Security footage caught the gruesome moment of impact for one of the victims.

2. A Lebenese actor accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad was cleared of charges as Beirut began investigating whether he was framed by an intelligence official who is alleged to have hired a hacker to fabricate evidence. Another not-so-great moment in public discourse on Twitter.

The hacker, reportedly an informant for the ISF, is said to have created fake social media accounts both in Itani’s name and in the names of made-up Israelis, forging conversations between them.

It is presumed that Hobeiche acted in revenge for an incident in which Itani shared a screenshot of a tweet that Hobeiche had favorited.

3. As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to the US for a meeting with President Donald Trump and an address to the largest American pro-Israel group, the New York Times and Jerusalem Post preview what’s on the PM’s agenda.

Israel and the Palestinians

• Leading Palestinian news agency marks Purim holiday with ‘blood libel’ accusation.

• Despite having voted in favor of resolution condemning U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, which urges states to refrain from operating missions in Jerusalem, eight European states maintain Palestinian consulates or embassies there,” reports Israel HaYom.

Times of Israel: In overture to Hamas, PA includes 20,000 of its employees in budget.

• Visitors to Jerusalem’s Old City may notice a new security tower next to the Damascus Gate. It was built in response to a spate of Palestinian stabbing attacks in the gate’s vicinity, including last year’s fatal stabbing of policewoman Hadas Malka.

• Britain’s Ambassador to Israel David Quarrey discussed the royal visit with Globes.

• The IDF released footage of Islamic State operatives in Syria training kids to kids to use weapons near the Israeli border.

• Israel’s mission creep in Syria raises nightmare scenario of wider war. The Globe & Mail discussed the situation with a Syrian soldier-turned-rebel being treated in an Israeli hospital, one of his Israeli doctors, Golan Druze, and an Israeli intelligence official

Police Probe PM

Sara Netanyahu
Sara Netanyahu
• Police questioned Netanyahu on Friday for five hours about “the Bezeq affair.” Netanyahu, who held the communications cabinet portfolio at the time, is suspected of offering Bezeq regulatory benefits in exchange for positive coverage on a prominent news site owned by Bezeq’s majority shareholder, Shaul Elovitch. Police also questioned Sara Netanyahu on Friday.

• Meanwhile, the Wall St. Journal runs down the latest on the various police investigations.

Around the World

• Jewish groups outraged by BDS founder Omar Barghouti’s address to EU Parliament.

• Ken Livingstone suspended by Labour again – this time indefinitely pending a party investigation.

• ‘Zionists not welcome’: San Francisco State U. apology to Jewish community sparks backlash

• Top Iraqi newsman issues unprecedented apology to Iraqi Jews regarding their dispossession and expulsion during the 1941 Farhud.

• Where is the right to free speech for Israel advocates on campus, academics ask.

• Belgian watchdog denounces artist’s ‘anti-Semitic’ caricature of White House adviser Stephen Miller

Reuters: Polish group sues Argentine paper under new Holocaust law

• Will Israel’s clash with Poland affect Holocaust commemoration trips?

March of the Living
The 2017 March of the Living at Auschwitz

Commentary/Analysis

• Worth reading: IDF reservist Amit Deri describes the media circus of Palestinian clashes in the West Bank — in this case, Hebron:

The next day, Saturday, my men and I, about 100 of us in total, arrived to find about 400 Palestinian rioters throwing Molotov cocktails, hurling large rocks, attacking us with slingshots, and burning tires. They were documented by something like 40 cameras representing every foreign press outlet you can think of. They were shouting slogans about Muhammad’s army coming to avenge itself on the Jews, and pranced bravely in front of the photographers, knowing full well that the IDF’s strict regulations prevent us from doing much more than trying to disperse the violent mob by shooting canisters of tear gas.

We did the best we could to keep anyone, Israeli and Palestinian, from getting seriously injured. And then, magic: A short while into the demonstration, the media, getting what it came for, decided to leave. As soon as the last cameraman was gone, the very same Palestinian rioters who were, just a moment earlier, so passionate and furious and violent tossed aside their gasoline-soaked rags and their boulders and cheerfully walked away. They weren’t interested in a real confrontation. They weren’t truly mad. They were putting on a show for the press. An hour later, a friend sent me a photograph of myself, just published by the Arab media, holding a tear gas gun and looking menacing.

(Related reading: Photographer Reveals Market, Not Truth, Behind Conflict Images)

clash
Palestinians throwing stones at Israeli soldiers during a 2017 clash near Beit El.

• Plenty of spilled ink and burnt pixels over the announced royal visit:

Amb. Mark Regev: Prince William’s visit – a testament to good ties
Anshel Pfeffer: First royal visit to Israel is sign of Britain’s diminished status in the world
Melanie Phillips: About time!
Raf Sanchez: Duke of Cambridge’s visit to Israel will end a 70-year royal snub
Andrew Roberts: Royal visit to Israel breaks a long-standing taboo
Jerusalem Post (staff-ed): What Prince William’s visit means for British-Israel relations

• Last but not least, journalists Tom Gross and Emily Rose discussed the significance of the royal visit with i24 News.

• Here’s what else I’m reading today . . .

Ron Ben-Yishai: Danger in the north: PM Netanyahu must push Trump to act
Seymur Mammadov: Will Iran and Israel clash on Syrian soil?
Amir Taheri: Trump the deal-maker and the Middle East
Father Raymond de Souza: Jerusalem’s mayor picks a fight with Christianity — and loses fast
Michael Danby: BDS and Roger Waters: Comfortably dumb
Jonathan Tobin: Why left-wing anti-Semitism matters
Majid Rafizadeh: Punished for not chanting “death to America, Israel, Britain”
Bassam Tawil: Palestinians: The ‘ugly crime” of a school curriculum
Manfred Gerstenfeld: Swiss government neglects security of country’s Jews
Lawrence Franklin: Iran and Hezbollah’s terror in Argentina

 

Featured image: CC BY Giuseppe Milo; Sara Netanyahu via YouTube/IsraeliPM; March of the Living via YouTube/Jewish Remembrance; clash via YouTube/euronews (in English);

 

For more, see yesterday’s Israel Daily News Stream and join the IDNS on Facebook.

 

 

Before you comment on this article, please remind yourself of our Comments Policy. Any comments deemed to be in breach of the policy will be removed at the editor’s discretion.

Image Credit: |Rugova Canyon|passport|Israeli Air Force|Mahmoud Abbas|Angela Merkel|IDF|WhatsApp

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Picture of Pesach Benson
Pesach Benson
A Baltimore native, Pesach was with HonestReporting from 2011 to 2020. He edited the Israel Daily News Stream and authored the e-book, Red Lines: HonestReporting’s 8 Categories of Media Bias. Before moving to Israel in 1995, he worked as a reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times. Pesach has a B.A. in political science from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, where he was executive editor of the campus newspaper.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content