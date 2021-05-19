In Numbers: Israel’s Geography and the Impact of Hamas’ Rockets

Since May 10, over 3,700 rockets have been fired by Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip at Israeli population centers, with some 500 falling short and landing inside the coastal enclave.

While the conflict has dominated the headlines for almost two weeks, it is seemingly no accident that virtually none of the reporting on Israel’s battle to protect its citizens from Iran-backed terrorist groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad has included basic facts related to the Jewish state’s minuscule size and how this impacts Jerusalem’s decision-making process.

This is why the Gaza rockets pose an imminent threat to Israel.

If people looking to learn about the escalation of violence would be exposed to the truth, they would soon realize that the depiction of Israel as an “aggressor“ does not accord with the reality on the ground. By not relaying this information to their readers, the world’s leading news organizations are watering down the growing threat Hamas presents to an increasing number of Israeli citizens.

Case in point: On May 13 a Hamas rocket fell near Israel’s southernmost city, Eilat, making it the longest-range projectile ever fired by the Palestinian terror group into the Jewish state.

