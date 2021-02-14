Israel Presses Twitter: Stop Giving Iran’s Khamenei Free Pass (VIDEO)



This week, a hearing in Israel’s parliament once again revealed Twitter’s double standard when enforcing its own hate speech policies. Israeli lawmakers had one burning question: Why is Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei allowed to promote genocide on Twitter?

Khamenei has used his Twitter account to repeatedly call for Israel’s destruction. When asked point-blank why these tweets have not been removed, a Twitter representative stumbled over the question.

