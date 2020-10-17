Leading the Anti-Israel Pack: How Media Skew the Second Intifada (VIDEO)

There’s a difference between simply having a different perspective, and spreading outright false information.

A recent Al Jazeera piece commemorating the events of the bloody Second Intifada, in which over 1,000 Israelis were killed and hundreds of innocent civilians were deliberately targeted by suicide bombers and shooters, is riddled with inaccuracies and falls on the wrong side of that distinction.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!