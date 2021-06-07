fbpx
Media Parrot Al Jazeera Lie: Reporter Arrested ‘For No Apparent Reason’ Pushed Israeli Officer (VIDEO)

Israeli security forces on June 5 briefly detained Al Jazeera journalist Givara Budeiri during a protest in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon Hatzadik. Qatar-funded Al Jazeera claimed that Budeiri was “assaulted and arrested” for…

Israeli security forces on June 5 briefly detained Al Jazeera journalist Givara Budeiri during a protest in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah/Shimon Hatzadik. Qatar-funded Al Jazeera claimed that Budeiri was “assaulted and arrested” for no reason, which was then parroted by Associated Press and The New York Times.

But video footage shows that Budeiri pushed a border police officer after failing to present a valid press card. Only then was she taken into custody. Al Jazeera made no mention of this.

Al Jazeera’s allegiance was made clear recently when Yahya Al-Sinwar, Hamas’ terror chief in Gaza, praised the channel for its reporting on the recent conflict with Israel. AP and The New York Times must have missed the press conference…

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
