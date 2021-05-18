Memo to NYT, WaPo, CNN: It’s Not Palestinians Vs. Israel, It’s Hamas Vs. Jewish People

As Israel enters the second week of its battle to protect its citizens from Gaza Strip-based terrorist groups, led by Hamas, a spike in anti-Jewish violence around the world is taking place. These two developments are intimately connected. The Hamas Charter outlines its ideological commitment to quite literally killing every Jew on Earth.

Yet, leading news organizations are vested in depicting Israeli policies and actions as having triggered the current conflict. As a result, outlets such as The New York Times, CNN and The Washington Post are not connecting the dots between Hamas’ manifesto and attacks by pro-Palestinian mobs on Jews across the globe.

Burying this overt antisemitism under the guise of ‘Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people’ effectively serves to legitimize violence against Jewish people.

Hamas: Kill Every Jew. Everywhere.

A CNN report from May 18, People across the US join pro-Palestinian protests, is a typical example. The word ‘Palestinian’ is used 33 times, while ‘Hamas’ is only mentioned once. CNN has thus turned Israel’s military efforts against a US-designated terrorist organization into a war against the ‘Palestinians.’

But Hamas is not hiding its genocidal ambitions:

The Day of Judgment will not come about until Moslems fight Jews and kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: ‘O Moslem, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.’” (Article 7) The Hamas regards itself the spearhead and the vanguard of the circle of struggle against World Zionism… Islamic groups all over the Arab world should also do the same, since they are best equipped for their future role in the fight against the warmongering Jews.” (Article 32)

What’s Hamas Got to Do With Hitler? Everything.

Hamas’ incitement to violence, which began online, has borne fruit. On April 15, a Palestinian man attacked two ultra-orthodox Jewish boys on the Jerusalem light rail. The footage of the unprovoked attack went viral on the video-sharing app TikTok. In the days that followed, more and more clips of attacks on Israeli civilians started appearing on the platform.

Online antisemitism soon spread rapidly. References to Hitler proliferated. On May 12, Veena Malik, a popular actress who has starred in over a dozen Pakistani and Bollywood movies and shows, tweeted a series of incendiary remarks about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including a quote she attributed to Hitler about killing Jews:

I would have killed all the Jews of the world … but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”

While the inflammatory comments were soon deleted, the underlying motivation is clear.

“Get Out of Our Country, Jews”: What Happens Online Doesn’t Stay Online

When social media outlets are used to disseminate hatred, they enable bad actors to promote their lies. According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been a significant increase in the number of antisemitic social media posts over the last few months. And the danger of not acknowledging online antisemitism is that it easily mutates into other forms.

On May 15, thousands of people in London participated in a protest, where many ‘pro-Palestinian’ demonstrators chanted about massacring Jews. On May 16, multiple cars displaying Palestinian flags drove through Golders Green, a heavily Jewish-populated part of London. One individual shouted through a loudspeaker: “F–k the Jews, rape their daughters,” the video of which has since gone viral,

On May 16, a pro-Israel rally in Montreal devolved into anarchy when Palestinian ‘activists’ began throwing rocks and shouting antisemitic remarks at participants of the Israel solidarity event.

Also on May 15, people joined rallies in several German cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig and Hamburg. Antisemitic violence erupted at several of these events. Some threw rocks through the windows of a synagogue.

Judenhass mitten in #Gelsenkirchen vor der #Synagoge. Zeiten, in denen Juden auf offener Straße beschimpft werden, sollten längst überwunden sein. Das ist purer #Antisemitismus, sonst nichts! pic.twitter.com/S98Puxl07N — Zentralrat der Juden in Deutschland (@ZentralratJuden) May 12, 2021

On May 13, a group of pro-Israel supporters in Boca Raton, Florida were harassed at a rally by a group of antisemites driving a white van emblazoned with racist messages including, “Hitler Was Right” and “Vax the Jews.” A Palestinian flag was flown by the perpetrators.

“Get out of our country Jew, you’re not white, you’re k-ke,” people yelled, along with “Jews lied, Germans died.”

We rally for peace and this van filled with hate, call for genocide and threats kept circling. Thank you to our local law enforcement for keeping us safe. Hard to believe in the heart of Boca Raton if didn’t see it myself. pic.twitter.com/SuuOBEtumd — Rabbi Efrem Goldberg (@RabbiGoldberg) May 12, 2021

World Leaders Condemn Violence Against Jews. Are Media Facilitating It?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are among the heads of state who have slammed the antisemitic attacks.

Yet, The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post and other major news outlets are seemingly oblivious to the connection between the racial and religious-based violence taking place and Hamas’ terrorist attacks and overt calls for the eradication of the Jewish nation.

The result: In the Unites States, for example, American Jews, who comprise around 2 percent of the population, are several times more likely to be the target of a hate crime. This has been documented by the FBI.

Uncritical news organizations fixated on pushing the Israel as “aggressor” narrative have turned a blind eye to Hamas’ annihilistic goal. In doing so, they have contributed to the spread of Hamas’s Jew-hatred around the world.

Featured Image: Abed Rahim Khatib Via Shutterstock