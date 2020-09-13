Middle East Peace Train Gaining Momentum (VIDEO)

The announcement on Friday that Bahrain would follow the UAE’s lead and normalize ties with Israel continues to reverberate across the Middle East. Developments over the past month have been described as the beginning of a “new era of peace” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli leader is slated to depart for the US, where formal signing ceremonies will be held on Tuesday at the White House. Joining him will be Arab delegations led by the foreign ministers of Abu Dhabi and Manama.

And this may be just the beginning…

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!