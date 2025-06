IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal of the Golani Brigade was killed when a rock was thrown at his head during operational activity in the Palestinian village of Ya’bad, near Jenin in northern Samaria on Tuesday morning. He was 21 years old.

Regrettably, the New York Times and others may have downplayed the manner of his death. Nevertheless, we shall remember him.

May his memory be a blessing.