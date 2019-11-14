fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Israel Under Attack — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Reuters Tweet Ignores Terrorists, Refers Only To “Palestinians”

Over the last two days, Israel has been pounded by hundreds of rockets fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Rockets aimed at civilians constitute a clear war crime, and sovereign states are clearly entitled…

Over the last two days, Israel has been pounded by hundreds of rockets fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Rockets aimed at civilians constitute a clear war crime, and sovereign states are clearly entitled to defend themselves from such barrages by targeting those responsible. That is precisely what Israel has done.

But a casual reader scrolling through the Reuters Twitter feed and viewing one particular tweet would come away with a very different conception of reality. The tweet referenced violence as taking place in Gaza alone, and rather than referring to terrorists in any way, generalized those killed as “Palestinians”.

There’s just one little problem with the text of that tweet – many of those killed were terrorists in the act of firing rockets at Israel.

We’re used to seeing news agencies, media websites and newspapers avoiding the dreaded T-word. While there’s little hesitation by much of the media to refer to Al Qaeda and ISIS as terrorists, the word “militant” has long been become the euphemism by which the media refer to terrorists attempting to murder Jews and Israelis. But referring to people by nationality blurs the lines even further.

By totally scrubbing any reference to Palestinian violence, a clear distortion of reality is created.

By Reuters’ own admission, the majority of those killed were combatants. In fact, a link to an article on the Reuters is attached to the video –  in it, the following sentence appears:

“Medics say 26 Palestinians, including at least 14 gunmen
and six civilians, have been killed”

It’s not just medics who say that the majority of those killed were combatants. At the timing of writing this article, Palestinian Islamic Jihad have publicly claimed 17 of those killed as members of the organization. Twitter user Joe Truzman, who meticulously trawls through Arabic-language media, has compiled a full list:

 

In fact, there are even photographs circulating online showing dead terrorists wearing uniform in a location suitable for firing missiles undetected.

The tweet seems to reflect a deeper phenomenon at Reuters: Twitters users browsing through the Reuters Twitter profile see repeated tweets that “fighting” was going on between Israel and Islamic Jihad. Of numerous tweets on the situation, the majority refer to “fighting”, or “Israeli air strikes”, while graphic videos like this show Palestinians mourning and displaying the wreckage resulting from Israel’s strikes against terrorists. Not a single tweet makes clear that hundreds of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel. In fact, while nine tweets make clear that Israel is striking Gaza, only two explicitly refer to Islamic Jihad firing rockets.

There are no videos dedicated to showing Israelis running from rockets, no articles about Israel’s Iron Dome rocket intercept system and how it is saving countless lives, and no tweets focusing on Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s massive onslaught of over 450 rockets in the space of two days.

Whether Reuters is ignoring this by accident or intentionally misleading its readers, these tweets simply do not adhere to professional standards of journalism.

Related Posts

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Print Post
Emanuel Miller
Emanuel Miller
Emanuel Miller is a Jerusalem-based writer who has previously worked for the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel, and helped establish the English media department of My Truth, an organization that documents the experiences of Israeli soldiers while facing an immoral, cynical enemy. He regularly speaks about Israel, media bias, and Israel's geopolitical complexities to audiences including Birthright groups, student leaders visiting Israel, and for those seeking to get a more nuanced understanding of Israel.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Tweet
Share
Share
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram

© 2023 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

Donate
Subscribe
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content