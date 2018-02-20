Falk was formerly a UN special rapporteur. He has been repeatedly called out for his anti-Semitism and extreme anti-Israel comments.

“Highlights” of Falk’s tenure at the UN included blaming the Boston Marathon bombing on “American global domination,” “Tel Aviv” trying to ban a pro-Israel human rights watchdog group UN Watch from attending UNHRC sessions, and publishing anti-Semitic cartoons and articles on his blog. US officials routinely and repeatedly called for Falk to resign.

UN Watch documents the open anti-Semitism on Falk’s blog here.

Endangering the US

As for the rest of Lawrence’s article, it isn’t only the Middle East that Bibi endangers. Lawrence says “His dangers now extend far beyond the Middle East” while referring to the “undue influence on American politics of AIPAC, the Israeli lobby in Washington.”

So Lawrence moves on to presenting Netanyahu as a danger to the US as he “knows how to take full advantage of the “unconditional support” that lies at the core of U.S. policy toward Israel.”

Is Lawrence portraying Netanyahu as some sort of nefarious puppet master influencing the American body politic? Lawrence refers to anti-BDS laws spreading from the Knesset to the US federal level and the “drift toward the internationalization of Israel’s increasingly undemocratic domestic restrictions.”

Ultimately, whether you like Benjamin Netanyahu or agree with his politics, Lawrence’s displays a measure of obsessive hatred towards the Israeli PM channeling the author’s clear disdain towards Israel.

Is Netanyahu the most dangerous man in the Middle East?

No.

Are Salon’s headline and Patrick Lawrence’s article the most ridiculous we’ve seen in a long while?

Most probably yes.