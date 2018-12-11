The Guardian: Hyperlinking to Hate

Including hyperlinks to sources or other related items is a normal part of writing online articles. But where those hyperlinks actually lead readers can sometimes reveal a hidden agenda.

The Guardian’s story “Humanity is on path to self-destruction, warns UN special rapporteur” includes twelve hyperlinks. Eleven of those twelve link to The Guardian’s own content.

The remaining hyperlink, however, leads to an anti-Israel hate site in a paragraph that happens to mention Israel (and not in a positive way) in an interview with UN special rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, criticizing the US for failing to prosecute any CIA officials who engaged in torture:

“All of this sets a deplorable example for other countries, like Israel, whose Supreme Court comes out with a decision openly promoting exceptions from the prohibition of torture – and no other state responds in protest or even voices any concern. This would not have been possible 20 years ago.”

The hyperlink leads to an article on the website of the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

Former spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in London, Yiftah Curiel, writes:

MEMO is populated by bloggers and activists and directed by Daoud Abdullah, a senior researcher at the London-based Palestinian Return Centre – an organisation outlawed in Israel for its connections with Hamas and acting as the terror group’s de-facto arm across Europe. When you read stories on the site directed by Mr Abdullah, you’re reading material edited by senior editor Ibrahim Hewitt, who is also director of Interpal, a British Muslim charity designated as a terror-supporting group in Israel. The charity is also a longstanding member of the United States Treasury’s list of specially designated terrorist organisations. Interpal, the organisation Mr Hewitt directs, was embroiled in controversy recently for sponsoring a Gaza festival during which a little girl was filmed play-acting, pretending to stab two small boys dressed as Israeli policemen, and firing a mock semi-automatic rifle at child soldiers, to cheers from the crowd. Some $10,000 of the charity’s funds were invested in this festival. In view of this sordid chain of connections, it should come as no surprise that Hamas unabashedly posts MEMO articles on its website, proudly attributing them to the website that seems to be representing its worldview in the UK.

So why does The Guardian think it’s appropriate to link to an Islamist lobby organization’s anti-Israel hate site that openly sympathizes with Hamas?

Or does this standard only apply when the newspaper is looking to promote anti-Israel claims or stories?

While we would in no way equate ourselves with an organization like MEMO, we certainly wouldn’t expect The Guardian to hyperlink to HonestReporting content. Indeed, The Guardian would certainly think twice before linking to any material it would consider to be too “pro-Israel” for its liking.

Interestingly, the MEMO story itself actually links to a Jerusalem Post article. Why is it so difficult for The Guardian to use a credible media outlet such as the JPost as an external source, particularly one that abides by the most basic standards of journalism?

And the claim by Melzer that the Israeli Supreme Court is “openly promoting exceptions from the prohibition of torture”?

To clarify, Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled in 1999 that torture is illegal. Subsequent rulings, however, have allowed enhanced interrogation only in “ticking bomb” cases where the Shin Bet needed to act imminently in order to prevent a future terrorist attack.

But if you want to find out more information about Melzer’s statement, The Guardian will send you to… MEMO.