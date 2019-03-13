UPDATE: Traveller amended the article to describe Jordan as:

a small, politically stable country sharing its borders with some serious headline-makers: Syria, Iraq, Israel and the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

We have also learned that the magazine will be printing an apology in its letters page next weekend.

* * *

You’d think a travel supplement would get its geography right. Think again. Traveller is published daily online and every Saturday and Sunday in Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Sunday Age.

A feature on unsung tourist destinations includes Jordan, which describes the kingdom as:

a small, politically stable country sharing its borders with some serious headline-makers: Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.

But which serious headline-maker is missing?

Last we checked, Jordan shared a significant border with Israel.

At best, that’s a careless omission. At worst, replacing Israel in its entirety with “Palestine” is a political statement. Either way, whether one recognizes a Palestinian state or not, in the interests of accuracy and to avoid the impression of political bias, the article deserves to be corrected.

We’ve requested a correction. Watch this space.

Featured image: vectors by Vecteezy;