UPDATE: Traveller amended the article to describe Jordan as:
a small, politically stable country sharing its borders with some serious headline-makers: Syria, Iraq, Israel and the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.
We have also learned that the magazine will be printing an apology in its letters page next weekend.
* * *
You’d think a travel supplement would get its geography right. Think again. Traveller is published daily online and every Saturday and Sunday in Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Sunday Age.
A feature on unsung tourist destinations includes Jordan, which describes the kingdom as:
a small, politically stable country sharing its borders with some serious headline-makers: Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Saudi Arabia.
But which serious headline-maker is missing?
Last we checked, Jordan shared a significant border with Israel.
At best, that’s a careless omission. At worst, replacing Israel in its entirety with “Palestine” is a political statement. Either way, whether one recognizes a Palestinian state or not, in the interests of accuracy and to avoid the impression of political bias, the article deserves to be corrected.
We’ve requested a correction. Watch this space.
Featured image: vectors by Vecteezy;