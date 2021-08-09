Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Why are Druze Villagers in Lebanon Doing the UN’s Job? (VIDEO)

For the first time since the Second Lebanon War (2006), Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for rockets fired into Israel. On Friday, 19 rockets were fired by the Iranian-backed terror group.

The number could easily have been higher.

When Druze citizens of a village in southern Lebanon spotted Hezbollah fighters, they surrounded the terrorists and drove them out, angrily accusing them of firing from a civilian area.

Lebanon, which for years has been suffering from an economic crisis as a result of corruption and Iranian interference, is on the verge of collapse. Widespread electric shortages are commonplace, and the currency has become significantly devalued over the last year.

The last thing Lebanon needs is a war with Israel, but Hezbollah has an arsenal of thousands of rockets and has shown it is capable of attacking Israel.

UNIFIL, the United Nations peace-keeping force stationed in the region needs to do its job and prevent Hezbollah from causing the country’s total collapse.

For more information on the United Nations and why it can’t be trusted to keep the peace, check out the following resources: 

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

 

Featured image: MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

Related

Tags: , ,
Picture of Emanuel Miller
Emanuel Miller
Emanuel Miller is a Jerusalem-based writer who has previously worked for the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel, and helped establish the English media department of My Truth, an organization that documents the experiences of Israeli soldiers while facing an immoral, cynical enemy. He regularly speaks about Israel, media bias, and Israel's geopolitical complexities to audiences including Birthright groups, student leaders visiting Israel, and for those seeking to get a more nuanced understanding of Israel.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content