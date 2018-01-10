War on Want Confirms Why it is Blacklisted

It’s not a surprise that some of the 20 organizations on an Israeli blacklist preventing prominent members of their organizations and supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement from entering Israel have criticized the Israeli policy.

But Asad Rehman, the executive director of War on Want, however, demonstrates exactly why his organization is on the blacklist with a hate-filled missive in The Guardian.

Taking apart Rehman’s anti-Israel charges point by point is barely worthy of the attention but there is a tangible theme running through the piece.

This repressive move is borrowed straight from the playbook of South Africa’s apartheid regime, which had the same aim of silencing critics. … This isn’t War on Want’s first encounter with a blacklist from an apartheid state. … That’s why we are calling on the British government not only to condemn this crackdown, but to stop arming Israel – and to hold its government to account for the apartheid policies that made BDS a necessity in the first place.

It’s not only BDS that Rehman says he is proud to support.

This year we remember that it is 70 years since more than 800,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes; they are still denied their right to return by Israel.

The so-called right of return would effectively flood Israel with Palestinians destroying Israel as a Jewish state. Not to mention that Rehman’s issue with Israel clearly isn’t about the consequences of 1967 but 1948 when Israel was created.

Ultimately, while War on Want claims to be a human rights charity, its primary motivation is political.

NGO Monitor provides a detailed summary of War on Want’s anti-Israel activities, which are ample reason for Israel adding it to its blacklist. Here are some of the “highlights”:

#Israel’s #BDSBlacklist for human rights NGOs is from the same playbook used by the apartheid regime in South Africa. The bans didn’t stop us then and they won’t stop us now! https://t.co/dvYmDbt9Ro #BDS pic.twitter.com/yVCNgnIYEK — War on Want (@WarOnWant) January 8, 2018

Asad Rehman’s screed merely adds to the substantial evidence that demonstrates how WoW is anything but a human rights organization.

War on Want has clearly decided to launch a full frontal assault on Israel.

Whether you agree with the blacklist or not, WoW’s place on it is evidently well deserved.