Washington Post Demonizes Israel: Sign our Petition

The Washington Post published a series on the anniversary of the Six Day War, with a special emphasis on “the occupation” and security checkpoints. They interviewed only Palestinians and didn’t talk to a single Israeli.

Then, with no balance or context, the Post painted Israelis as malicious villains who build checkpoints specifically to harm Palestinians, rather than to SAVE LIVES.

