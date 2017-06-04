Washington Post Demonizes Israel: Sign our Petition

Send Us Your Tips
The Washington Post published a series on the anniversary of the Six Day War, with a special emphasis on “the occupation” and security checkpoints. They interviewed only Palestinians and didn’t talk to a single Israeli.

Then, with no balance or context, the Post painted Israelis as malicious villains who build checkpoints specifically to harm Palestinians, rather than to SAVE LIVES.

You may also be interested in our complete critique on the Washington Post articles.

 

