fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel Under Attack — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

What Does The Independent Really Think About Israel?

UPDATE Following HonestReporting’s complaint, The Independent removed the reference to the Nakba from its timeline.   Sometimes it’s the most innocuous things that give an insight into minds of the media, particularly where Israel is…

UPDATE

Following HonestReporting’s complaint, The Independent removed the reference to the Nakba from its timeline.

 

Sometimes it’s the most innocuous things that give an insight into minds of the media, particularly where Israel is concerned. Take this timeline of historical events during the life of Britain’s Prince Charles in a feature story in The Independent:

The timeline includes events such as the formation of the Beatles, Watergate, the end of the Vietnam War, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 9/11 terror attacks, the death of Osama bin Laden, and the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Only one includes a politicized reference:

The state of Israel is created out of the destruction of Palestine – the Nakba.

Go on Independent – why don’t you tell us what you really think?

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , ,
Simon Plosker
Simon Plosker
With over two decades of experience in various non-governmental organizations in the UK and Israel, Simon Plosker returned to HonestReporting in October 2022 as Editorial Director having previously been part of the organization’s management team from 2005 to 2020. Prior to his first spell at HonestReporting, Simon worked in Israel for NGO Monitor, BICOM, and served for a short period in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. He was Managing Editor of the Geneva-based NGO United Nations Watch for two years before moving back to the frontline defending Israel from media bias. Simon has a BSoc.Sc in International Studies and Political Science from the University of Birmingham and an MSc in History of International Relations from the London School of Economics. He immigrated to Israel in 2001 from London.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Our tax ID# Is 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2023 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

Donate
Subscribe
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content