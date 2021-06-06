Why Are Media Ignoring New Palestinian Call to Arms Against Israel? (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Despite the recent ceasefire agreement between Gaza-based terror groups and Israel, Hamas and Fatah continue to incite Palestinians to take up arms against the Jewish state. These calls for violence are fuelling the flames of conflict in the region.

On May 31, a terrorist from the Gaza Strip infiltrated Israel. Once inside Israeli territory, he stabbed a security guard. On the same day, an incendiary device launched from Gaza sparked a fire. Only days later, Hamas called for a “Day of Rage.” Palestinians in the West Bank on Friday heeded the call, with violent clashes taking place in several locations.

Yet, these troubling developments received precious little coverage from the mainstream media. Rather, the world’s leading news organizations continue to put the onus on Israel to maintain the ceasefire with terrorist groups that are advocating for the Jewish state’s destruction. Meanwhile, Palestinian provocations aimed at exacerbating tensions and inciting violence are simply ignored…

