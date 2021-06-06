Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Why Are Media Ignoring New Palestinian Call to Arms Against Israel? (VIDEO)

Despite the recent ceasefire agreement between Gaza-based terror groups and Israel, Hamas and Fatah continue to incite Palestinians to take up arms against the Jewish state. These calls for violence are fuelling the flames of conflict in the region.

On May 31, a terrorist from the Gaza Strip infiltrated Israel. Once inside Israeli territory, he stabbed a security guard. On the same day, an incendiary device launched from Gaza sparked a fire. Only days later, Hamas called for a “Day of Rage.” Palestinians in the West Bank on Friday heeded the call, with violent clashes taking place in several locations.

Yet, these troubling developments received precious little coverage from the mainstream media. Rather, the world’s leading news organizations continue to put the onus on Israel to maintain the ceasefire with terrorist groups that are advocating for the Jewish state’s destruction. Meanwhile, Palestinian provocations aimed at exacerbating tensions and inciting violence are simply ignored

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Related

Tags: , , ,
Picture of Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content