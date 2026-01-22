▶ Follow the Money: Why the “Israel Owns Washington” Claim Falls Apart

One of the most common accusations leveled against Israel is that it “buys” American politicians. It’s a claim repeated so often that many people assume it must be true. But when you actually look at the numbers, the narrative collapses.

Foreign governments lobbying Washington are required to register their spending. In 2024, Japan spent roughly $50 million. Saudi Arabia spent about $44 million. China topped $30 million. South Korea spent $27 million, and Qatar nearly $19 million.

Israel? About $14 million. That places it well down the list, far from the heavy hitters shaping U.S. foreign policy.

Critics then pivot to AIPAC. But AIPAC is not a foreign lobby. It is an American organization, subject to the same domestic rules as every other U.S. advocacy group. And even there, the numbers tell a very different story than the myth suggests.

In 2024, AIPAC ranked roughly 74th among domestic lobbyists, spending around $3.5 million. Compare that to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce at $96 million, the National Association of Realtors at $86 million, Big Pharma at $60 million, or Amazon at $50 million.

Out of the top 100 lobbying organizations in Washington, AIPAC accounts for roughly one-tenth of one percent of total lobbying spending. Even when election spending is included, it represents about half of one percent of political money nationwide.

So if Israel does not dominate American politics financially, why does the accusation persist? The numbers suggest the fixation says far more about prejudice than power.