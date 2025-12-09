▶ Israel, Eurovision, and the Rule No One Talks About

Every year, the same debate resurfaces online: Why is Israel allowed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest? The underlying assumption is that Eurovision is a competition exclusively for European countries, and that Israel’s participation suggests an attempt to identify with Europe politically or geographically.

The reality is far simpler.

Eurovision is not based on geography. It is based on membership in the European Broadcasting Union, an alliance of public service broadcasters spanning Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. Any national broadcaster that is a member of the EBU is eligible to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Israel’s public broadcaster has been part of the EBU since 1957 and has participated in Eurovision for over 50 years. Its eligibility is based entirely on that membership, just like every other participating country. The contest is designed as a cultural event that brings broadcasters and audiences together through music. The rules do not require a country to be located in Europe, nor do they tie participation to any political criteria.

Israel is far from the only non-European entrant. Australia has competed since 2015, despite being thousands of miles from Europe geographically. Cyprus, which is located in the Middle East, has been part of the contest since 1981. Armenia, situated in the Caucasus region, has competed since 2006. All participate for the same reason: they are EBU members.

Several Arab and Middle Eastern countries are also eligible to take part. Broadcasters from Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Lebanon, Jordan, and Libya have EBU membership or associate status, meaning they could submit entries under the same rules as Israel. Morocco entered the competition once, in 1980, which happened to be the same year Israel withdrew because the contest coincided with Passover. Morocco placed second-to-last, and no Arab country has competed again. Historically, regional boycotts of Israel have been cited as the reason these countries do not participate.

The recurring claim that Israel “doesn’t belong” in Eurovision ignores the actual criteria for participation. Israel meets those criteria, has met them for decades, and has been part of the contest long before social media turned the issue into a geopolitical debate.

The only unusual part of Israel’s Eurovision story is how often it becomes a target of scrutiny despite following the same rules as many other eligible countries. In practice, nothing about Israel’s participation is exceptional. What is exceptional is the level of attention it receives.

