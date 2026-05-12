▶ Sesame Street Posted About Matzo Ball Soup. The Antisemites Showed Up.

Sesame Street posted a short video for Jewish American Heritage Month featuring actress and singer Kat Graham celebrating Jewish family traditions. The topic was simple: matzo ball soup.

There was no mention of Israel. No mention of Zionism. No political statement. Just a 48-second clip marking Jewish American identity and culture. That did not stop the internet from turning it into another excuse for antisemitism.

The comment sections across social media quickly filled with anti-Jewish abuse and anti-Israel slogans. Dan Bilzerian, a known antisemite now running for Congress, responded with a rant about “Jewish supremacy.” Others called the post “genocidal,” referenced “Hitler Youth,” and dragged Gaza and Zionism into a children’s educational video about Jewish food.

Several media outlets covered the backlash, noting the scale of antisemitic comments directed at Sesame Street. But the episode also shows something larger.

If people cannot tolerate American Jews celebrating Jewish culture without immediately screaming about Israel or Palestine, the issue is not foreign policy. It is Jew hatred. This is exactly where the line between criticism of Israel and antisemitism becomes impossible to ignore.

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