▶ Spain’s Shift on Israel Is Sending a Message — And Jews Are Feeling It

For Jews and Israelis considering a trip to Spain this summer, recent developments are raising new concerns.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has decided to permanently remove the country’s ambassador to Israel. Diplomatically, the embassy will remain open and be run by a chargé d’affaires, so day-to-day operations continue. Politically, however, the move sends a clear signal about Spain’s direction.

That signal aligns with a broader pattern since Hamas’ October 7 attack. Sánchez’s government moved to recognize a Palestinian state during the war and has repeatedly singled out Israel in its rhetoric and policy decisions. That has included calling Israel a “genocidal state,” pushing for its isolation in international forums, canceling defense-related dealings, and restricting logistical access for military-related transport.

Spain has also taken positions against U.S. and Israeli actions targeting Iran, further reinforcing its stance on the international stage.

At the same time, incidents targeting Jewish communities in Spain have increased. Reports have pointed to a sharp rise in antisemitic activity since the war began. In Barcelona, activists circulated maps labeling Jewish institutions as linked to Israel. Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized, and individuals identified as Israeli have faced harassment and violence.

Political messaging does not exist in a vacuum. When a government consistently focuses its criticism on one state, it can shape public attitudes in ways that go beyond policy debates.

The result is a growing sense among many Jews that the line between opposition to Israel and hostility toward Jewish communities is becoming harder to distinguish.

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