▶ Why Huda Kattan Keeps Getting Canceled

Huda Kattan has resurfaced once again, this time inserting herself into the unfolding crisis in Iran. The beauty influencer shared videos of pro-regime protesters burning images of U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, a prominent opponent of Iran’s ruling clerics. By amplifying the footage to her tens of millions of followers, Kattan placed herself squarely in a political conversation she later claimed she did not fully understand.

Predictably, backlash followed. Kattan responded with a video insisting she was simply sharing what she was seeing, while admitting she did not know enough to form a clear opinion. That admission only raised a more serious question: why share the content at all?

In her response, Kattan framed the situation through the lens of her Iraqi background and expressed skepticism about foreign involvement in the Middle East. But her comments quickly veered into a familiar narrative, claiming that the United States and Israel have never done anything good for the region and questioning their motives outright.

That framing ignores a basic reality. Israel has not initiated wars across the Middle East. It has been repeatedly targeted by Iran and its network of proxies operating in places like Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon. Missiles launched from thousands of miles away are not acts of self-defense, and conflating them with Israeli policy distorts the facts.

Kattan’s response echoes her earlier promotion of antisemitic conspiracies, where accountability is replaced with deflection and blame. Once again, she downplays the consequences of what she amplifies while leaning into narratives that absolve violent regimes and vilify Israel.

Image credit: Francois Durand/Stringer via Getty Images Europe