▶ Why “Judea and Samaria” Isn’t Just a Name: The Erasure of Jewish History

The term “Judea and Samaria” is often dismissed as political, but it’s actually a name steeped in 2,700 years of Jewish history. In the 1947 UN partition plan, the land was referred to as “the hill country of Samaria and Judea.” So why has this ancient name become controversial?

The word “Judea” appears in Assyrian records from 733 BCE, and it’s the source of both “Jew” and “Judaism.” The term “West Bank,” however, didn’t emerge until 1948, when Jordan invaded and occupied the land. After illegally annexing it in 1950, Jordan renamed the area “the West Bank” to erase its Jewish connection.

Despite this, the AP Stylebook in 2020 instructed journalists to use “West Bank” as the neutral term, while Israel’s use of Judea and Samaria is often dismissed with disclaimers.

This isn’t just about names. It’s about whose history gets remembered and whose gets erased. Today, the media continues to promote a narrative that diminishes the Jewish connection to its ancestral land.

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