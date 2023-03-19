A Year of Palestinian Violence: The Numbers Behind the Headlines

This March marks one year since the beginning of the current wave of anti-Israeli violence and terrorism that has claimed the lives of 45 Israeli citizens and residents of the Jewish state and has wounded scores of others.

While the international media have reported on major instances of Palestinian terrorism, the vast majority of violent incidents that have occurred over the past year continue to go unreported.

The following is a month-by-month breakdown of all the acts of anti-Israeli violence and terrorism that have taken place over the past 12 months.

Please Note: The only stone-throwing incidents that are recorded are those where someone was injured. This does not reflect the total incidents of Palestinian stone-throwing attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers during the time period.

March 2022

In March 2022, there were:

131 incidents of firebombing.

17 incidents involving a pipe bomb.

14 shooting incidents.

16 incidents of arson.

1 car-ramming attack.

7 stabbing attacks.

During March 2022, 11 people were killed and 27 were injured in major attacks, including:

Two separate stabbing attacks near the Palestinian town of Hizme. Two people were wounded (March 2/3).

Two separate stabbing attacks by the Old City of Jerusalem. Four members of the security forces were wounded (March 6/7).

A man was wounded during a stabbing attack while jogging in Jerusalem (March 19).

A car ramming/stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba. Four people were killed and two were injured (March 22).

A shooting attack in the northern city of Hadera. Two members of the security forces were killed and five others were wounded (March 27).

A shooting attack in the central city of Bnei Brak. Five people were killed and 10 others were wounded (March 29).

April 2022

In April 2022, there were:

187 incidents of firebombing.

35 incidents involving a pipe bomb.

19 shooting attacks.

11 incidents involving arson.

2 stabbing attacks.

5 rocket attacks.

During April 2022, four people were killed and 11 were injured in major attacks, including:

A shooting attack in central Tel Aviv. Three people were killed and six were wounded (April 7).

A stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. One member of the security forces was wounded (April 10).

A shooting attack at Joseph’s Tomb. Two people were wounded (April 11).

A stabbing attack in the southern city of Ashkelon. One member of the security forces was wounded (April 12).

A stabbing attack in Haifa. One person was wounded (April 15).

A shooting attack by the city of Ariel. One person was killed (April 29).

May 2022

In May 2022, there were:

1 stone-throwing incident (that resulted in injuries).

145 firebombing incidents.

30 incidents involving a pipe bomb.

12 shooting incidents.

13 incidents of arson.

3 stabbing attacks.

During May 2022, four people were killed and six were injured in major attacks, including:

A hatchet attack in Elad. Three people were killed and two were wounded (one of whom died of his wounds in February 2023) (May 5).

A stabbing attack by the Old City of Jerusalem. A member of the security forces was wounded (May 8).

A shooting attack in the Palestinian town of Burqin. One member of the security forces was killed (May 13).

A stone-throwing attack near Huwara. Three people were wounded (May 23).

June 2022

In June 2022, there were:

117 firebombing incidents.

42 incidents involving a pipe bomb.

11 shooting incidents.

16 incidents of arson.

2 stabbing attacks.

1 rocket attack.

During June 2022, three people were wounded in a shooting attack at Joseph’s Tomb (June 30).

July 2022

In July 2022, there were:

1 stone-throwing incident (that resulted in injuries).

75 firebombing incidents.

27 incidents involving a pipe bomb.

15 shooting incidents.

12 incidents of arson.

2 stabbing attacks.

2 rocket attacks.

During July 2022, three people were wounded in major attacks, including:

A stabbing attack in the central town of Givat Shmuel. One person was wounded (July 5).

A stone-throwing attack in the Samaria region. One person was wounded (July 15).

A stabbing attack in Jerusalem. One person was wounded (July 19).



August 2022

In August 2022, there were:

1 stone-throwing incident (that resulted in injuries).

135 firebombing incidents.

39 incidents involving a pipe bomb.

23 shooting incidents.

10 incidents of arson.

1 stabbing attack.

1,233 rocket attacks (during Operation Breaking Dawn).

During August 2022, 15 people were wounded in major attacks, including:

A firebombing attack, where one person was wounded (August 10).

A shooting attack by the Old City of Jerusalem. 11 people were wounded (August 14).

A shooting attack near Joseph’s Tomb. Two people were wounded (August 30).

September 2022

In September 2022, there were:

139 firebombing incidents.

53 incidents involving pipe bombs.

34 shooting incidents.

14 incidents of arson.

4 car-ramming attacks.

4 stabbing attacks.

During September, two people were killed and 14 people were injured in major attacks, including:

A stabbing attack at the Beit Einun junction. One man was wounded (September 2).

A shooting attack in the Jordan Valley. Four people were wounded (September 4).

An IED attack in the Binyamin region. Four people were wounded (September 4).

A shooting attack near Elinabus. One person was wounded (September 9).

A woman was killed during an attack in the coastal city of Holon (September 20).

A stabbing attack at the Shilat Junction. Two people were wounded (September 22).

October 2022

In October 2022, there were:

258 firebombing incidents.

60 incidents involving pipe bombs.

46 shooting incidents.

32 incidents of arson.

2 car-ramming attacks.

2 stabbing attacks.

During October 2022, three people were killed and 19 people were wounded in major attacks, including:

A shooting attack near Nablus. One person was wounded (October 2).

A shooting attack at a checkpoint outside Shuafat in Jerusalem. One soldier was killed and one guard was wounded (October 8).

A shooting attack near Shavei Shomron. One soldier was killed (October 11).

An IED-throwing attack in Jerusalem. Two people were wounded (October 12).

A shooting attack near Beit El. One person was wounded (October 14).

A stabbing attack in Jerusalem. One person was wounded (October 22).

A shooting attack near Kiryat Arba. One person was killed and three others were wounded (October 29).

A car-ramming attack outside Jerusalem. Five members of the security services were wounded (October 30).

November 2022

In November 2022, there were:

121 firebombing incidents.

39 incidents involving pipe bombs.

22 shooting incidents.

6 incidents of arson.

2 car-ramming attacks.

2 stabbing attacks.

1 rocket attack.

During November 2022, five people were killed and 28 people were wounded in major attacks, including:

A car-ramming attack at the Maccabim checkpoint. One member of the security forces was wounded (November 2).

A stabbing attack in Jerusalem. Three members of the security forces were wounded (November 3).

A stabbing attack in Ariel. Three people were killed and four were wounded (November 15).

The bombing of two bus stops in Jerusalem. Two people were killed and 18 people were wounded (November 23).

A car-ramming attack in Beersheba. One person was wounded (November 24).

December 2022

In December 2022, there were:

117 firebombing incidents.

43 incidents involving pipe bombs.

41 shooting incidents.

8 incidents of arson.

2 car-ramming attacks.

1 stabbing attack.

During December 2022, five people were wounded in major attacks, including:

A stabbing attack in Huwara. Two members of the security forces were wounded (December 2).

An IED attack at Rachel’s Tomb. One member of the security forces was wounded (December 5).

A car-ramming attack at Kafr Qassem. Two members of the security forces were wounded (December 23).

January 2023

In January 2023, there were:

158 firebombing incidents.

49 incidents involving pipe bombs.

24 shooting incidents.

12 incidents of arson.

1 car-ramming attack.

4 stabbings.

8 rocket attacks.

During January 2023, seven people were killed and 10 people were wounded in major attacks, including:

A firebombing attack near Bethlehem. A member of the security forces was wounded (January 7).

A stabbing attack near Yatir. One man was wounded (January 11).

A shooting attack outside a Jerusalem synagogue. Seven people were killed and three others were wounded (January 27).

A shooting attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem. Two people were wounded (January 28).

A car-ramming attack by the Tapuach Junction. Two members of the security forces were wounded (January 31).

February 2023

In February 2023, there were:

117 firebombing incidents.

44 incidents involving pipe bombs.

18 shooting incidents.

10 incidents of arson.

1 car-ramming attack.

4 stabbings.

8 rocket attacks.

During February 2023, seven people were killed and six were injured in major attacks, including:

A car-ramming attack in Jerusalem. Three people were killed and five were wounded (February 10).

A stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. One person was wounded (February 13).

A stabbing attack at the Shuafat checkpoint. One member of the security forces was killed (February 13).

A shooting attack in Huwara. Two people were killed (February 26).

A shooting attack in the Jordan Valley. One person was killed (February 27).

