Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Al Jazeera Forum Platforms Terrorist Leaders and Their Sympathizers

Key Takeaways: The Al Jazeera Forum featured terrorist leaders and their sympathizers as prominent speakers, including Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Key Takeaways:

  • The Al Jazeera Forum featured terrorist leaders and their sympathizers as prominent speakers, including Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.
  • Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal described October 7 as strategically successful for advancing Hamas’s goals and made clear the group has no intention of disarming, reinforcing its continued commitment to terrorism.
  • By hosting terrorist leaders and amplifying their rhetoric alongside international officials, the conference erased the line between journalism and propaganda.


At the 17th annual Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, Qatar, familiar faces took the stage to discuss the aftermath of October 7 and its broader regional and global implications. These figures are familiar not for their credibility, but because the lineup included terrorist leaders and their sympathizers.


Upon entrance to the forum, an “in memoriam” lined the halls filled with faces of Al Jazeera journalists who died during the Israel-Hamas war. Eitan Fischberger, who first exposed the terror-filled line up of speakers at the conference, found that five of these so-called journalists are also familiar faces. It was not for the trustworthy and accurate reporting that these “journalists” became well known, but rather because all five of them had well-established ties with terrorist organizations such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip.





Hamas terrorist leader Khaled Meshaal and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were two of the biggest attractions at the event. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, sanctioned by the U.S. for her pro-terror rhetoric, also took part in a session via video call.


Related Reading: Hamas, the Iranian Regime, and a UN Rapporteur Share the Stage at the Al Jazeera Forum


Despite the mass slaughter of Iranian civilians, the focus of every speaker at the conference was laser-focused on Israel. This was not accidental. After all, Abbas Araghchi, who, given his position in the Iranian regime, has stood by as thousands of Iranian citizens were murdered, was given a spotlight.


From that platform, Araghchi blamed Israel for regional instability, saying that “Israel’s expansionist project requires that neighboring countries be weakened” and amounts to the “enforcement of permanent inequality.” For this, he called for Israel to be “punished.” The irony would be laughable if it weren’t so grotesque. A senior official of a regime that jails dissidents, executes protesters, and bankrolls terrorist proxies across the region stood before an audience and positioned himself as a moral authority on justice and stability.





Predictably, in Hamas terrorist leader Khaled Meshaal’s session, he similarly dodged any blame for the ensuing war. What he did was suggest that “the flood” – the operation name chosen for the October 7 massacre – successfully brought the Palestinian cause back to global consciousness. He specifically praised the outrage seen on university campuses and across social media, treating international unrest as a strategic victory.


Naturally, as a terrorist leader, Meshaal deflected the requirement for Hamas to disarm, saying “criminalizing the resistance” is not something it can accept. As long as Israel exists, Hamas will not disarm. It is the most recent example of Hamas leaders being explicit in their absolute unwillingness to adhere to the ceasefire agreement to which they signed.


Beyond actual terrorists, terrorist sympathizer Francesca Albanese was invited to speak, joining a session abroad via video. Unsurprisingly, her words echoed those of the terrorist leaders listed above, as she spoke of Israel as the “common enemy” of the world.


It is dangerous enough that a UN Rapporteur shared a platform at the same conference as terrorists. That her language is barely distinguishable from that of designated terrorists should probably come as little surprise given Albanese’s previous form.





Mustafa Barghouti, who has similarly expressed support for Palestinian terrorism previously, discussed how the Palestinian will could not be broken, and the fact that people stayed in Gaza throughout the war, displayed the “failure of Israel” despite the “genocide.” In reality, this only goes to show that Palestinian civilians were never the target of Israel, which fought tirelessly to root out Hamas and other terrorists, while doing its utmost to avoid harming civilians.





Al Jazeera’s support for terrorism is not new. What makes this moment particularly alarming is the scale of its influence on the world, and bringing terrorists and their sympathizers onto a stage in light of global events. This was not a conference about the future of the Middle East. It was an echo chamber where terrorism got the platform.


Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

				

				

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
Related
				

				

				

				

							

				
				
				
				
				
				
				

		
						

				

					

		

					

		

				

				

					Tags: , , 				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

							
					Picture of Sharon Levy
				
			
			

									
						

							Sharon Levy						

					
				
									

						Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.					

				
							

		

						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

							

								

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

									

						

															
															
																				

					

						

						

				

				

				

							

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			

							

							

					

				

						

							

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

		

					

					

				

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

				

							
			

												

					

					
					
					
											
					
									

			

		
						

				

				

				

																
															
															

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

				

				

								
						
						

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

					Sign up for our Newsletter:				

				

				

				

									

					
						
									Subscribe Here
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

																														

				

				

				

							

							
					
						Instagram
											
				
							
					
						Twitter
											
				
							
					
						Threads
											
				
							
					
						Tiktok
											
				
							
					
						Facebook-f
											
				
							
					
						Youtube
											
				
							
					
						Telegram-plane
											
				
							
					
						Whatsapp
											
				
					

						

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

					
© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

									

					
						
									DONATE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

				

			

						

				

									

					
						
									SUBSCRIBE
					
					
				

								

				

					

		

					

		

				

		





				
		

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

							
			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

				

					

						

					

			

						

						

					

			

						

				

					Red Alert
				

				

				

				

					Send us your tips
				

				

					

		

					

		

				

						

					

			

						

				

							

			
			
			

							
			
			

								

												
														
											

								

												
														
											

								

												
										

								

												
														
											

								

					By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.				

								

					
				

								

					
				

			

		

						

				

					

		

					

		

					

		

					

		

				

		    
    
    
        
			
			


























		Skip to content