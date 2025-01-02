Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ Analysis: The Winners and Losers of Assad’s Removal in Syria and Iran’s Regional Ambitions

The removal of Bashar al-Assad from power in Syria has reshaped the regional balance, with both expected and surprising players emerging as winners. In a detailed discussion with HonestReporting, Jonathan Schanzer of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies identifies Al-Qaeda, Turkey, and Qatar as key beneficiaries, each leveraging the chaos for their own strategic gains. However, their rise poses new challenges for regional security, with Israel and its allies forced to navigate a complex web of shifting allegiances and threats.

Schanzer sheds light on Israel’s role, highlighting its efforts to neutralize threats along its borders, including securing the Golan Heights and engaging with minority groups such as the Druze. He also examines the broader Iranian strategy, underscoring Tehran’s role in funding and arming proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and others in a multi-front war against Israel.

The conversation also delves into Gaza’s future, exploring the dynamics between Hamas and Fatah, potential de-radicalization strategies, and the prospects for a new political order. Schanzer stresses the importance of international cooperation, particularly from pragmatic Arab states, to rebuild Gaza and offer its residents an alternative to the cycle of violence. Watch the full video for a comprehensive breakdown of these pressing issues.

Related

Tags: , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content