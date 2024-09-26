fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

And the Emmy Goes To… Terrorism and Propaganda!

Another blow for journalistic integrity – giving awards to terrorists and terror supporters masking themselves as journalists. On Wednesday, the News and Documentary Emmys Awards did not shy away from it. This is what the…

Reading time: 4 minutes

Another blow for journalistic integrity – giving awards to terrorists and terror supporters masking themselves as journalists.

On Wednesday, the News and Documentary Emmys Awards did not shy away from it. This is what the world has come to, and we must wake up to this fact. 

“It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” is a powerful documentation of daily life for displaced people in Gaza – from a surface level point of view. It’s an approximately eight minute video on YouTube that documents one activist, Bisan Owda’s experience as a displaced person on the grounds of Al-Shifa Hospital. The biggest kicker is the moment when Owda cries out as she says she narrowly avoided death after the IAF struck a hospital entrance.

But when one considers all the facts on the ground, the realization of a certain fabrication of facts and distortion of reality come to light. It’s biased reporting, from Al Jazeera and a woman with terror ties.

Bisan Owda, 27, was known for her cultural content before October 7, but she was also tied to The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) as recently as 2019. The PFLP is recognized as a terror organization by the European Union, the United States and Israel for its part in 1970’s global terror attacks, as well as the First and Second Intifadas.

According to this article cited, Owda still supports actions of the PFLP today.

Owda, in association with AJ+ (Al Jazeera Plus) won an Emmy for “It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” in the short form category for outstanding hard news feature story. This, along with two other Al Jazeera wins in the Outstanding Climate, Environment & Weather Coverage as well as Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish categories.

This is the moment when AJ+ representatives made their “thank you” statements on stage:

Throughout the ceremony, it was said three times that more than 100 Palestinian journalists were killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas War, but what was missing?

Conveniently, how many of these ‘journalists’ were affiliated with terror groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad was missing from the acknowledgment. Omission of this kind of information is dangerous and of course, misleads viewers.

This isn’t the first and only award granted to Owda or to ‘journalists’ in Gaza for their ‘coverage’ of the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel and the subsequent war.

Owda also won two more awards for the same report, including a Peabody Award. Among others include AP’s win for Picture of the Year Award back in March for its disturbing image of murdered Israeli Shani Louk on the back of a pickup truck packed with Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The other side to this is that while Hollywood was busy rewarding terrorists on Wednesday, Berlin’s German Television Awards was honoring Jewish actors and creators across the pond at the same time.

Photo Credit: ddp/Cornelius via Reuters

“Die Zweiflers,” a miniseries about a Jewish family in Frankfurt with a delicatessen empire, won four awards. The cast of the show stars a list of both Jewish and Israeli actors.

What can we take away from all this? Two things: 1)  No, journalism is not a crime, but terrorism is, and 2) Maybe it’s time to shift focus away from traditional awards.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

Image Credits
– Featured Graphic: ITU Pictures via Flickr

– Embedded Image: ddp/Cornelius via Reuters Connect

Related

Channa Rifkin
Channa Rifkin
Channa started her career in broadcast journalism as producer and correspondent at ILTV and i24NEWS, focusing on Israel, the Middle East and Jewish World. She studied Communications and Political Science at Bar-Ilan University and attained a master's degree in Diplomacy and Conflict Studies at Reichman University in Israel.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content