Anti-Israel Lie Online: Jewish Refugees Were Welcomed by Palestinians After the Holocaust

Key Takeaways:

The viral claim that Palestinians warmly welcomed Holocaust survivors and were later betrayed by them is a complete historical fabrication with no basis in documented fact.

In reality, Jewish refugees were blocked from entering the land by the British Mandate, and Arab leadership actively opposed their immigration both before and after the Holocaust.

The idea of Palestinians widely housing Jewish refugees and then being “expelled” by them is unsupported; most Palestinian displacement in 1947–48 resulted from wartime conditions and decisions by Arab forces, not a coordinated Jewish expulsion.

Another day, another lie when it comes to Israel on social media. This includes fabricating the history of the Jewish state.

While most anti-Israel inventions don’t gain traction and get lost in the cacophony of fringe voices that thrive in the dark corners of the internet, others rise above the fray and take on a life of their own.

One of the latest historical falsehoods to take off online is the claim that, following the Holocaust, the Palestinians welcomed Jewish survivors of the Nazi genocide (with some even claiming that they were welcomed into their private homes), and it was these same survivors who later turned around and expelled them from their homes.

Even the most novice student of Israeli history could tell you that this claim is a laughable distortion of the past, so absurd as to not even warrant a response.

However, despite its blatant untruthfulness, this narrative has gained steam online, with one X (formerly Twitter) account’s telling of it reaching over two million views. Roy Casagranda, a history professor (!!) at Austin Community College, also shared this fiction on his Instagram page, reaching over 57,000 likes (the second most-liked post on his Instagram).

Jews arriving in Palestine from Europe as refugees in 1947. Shortly after getting off the boat, they began killing and robbing the homes of the Palestinians who welcomed them with open arms. Now they believe they are indigenous to the land. pic.twitter.com/N1NExKKszs — Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) October 23, 2025

So, before this anti-Israel lie becomes accepted history in certain circles, let’s break down why it’s baseless and ridiculous:

First things first: Between 1945 and 1948, there was no independent Palestinian government that could welcome Jewish refugees, even if they wanted to. The immigration policy was set by the administration of the British Mandate of Palestine, and this policy was hardly welcoming to the thousands of refugees who wished to reach the shores of the Land of Israel.

A few months before the start of the Second World War, the British government issued the 1939 White Paper, which set a severe limit on Jewish immigration to the British Mandate: 75,000 Jews over the next 5 years. After that, any Jewish immigration would be subject to the will of the land’s Arab population. For the masses of Jews who would soon be seeking refuge from the claws of the Nazi regime, this policy effectively served as a death sentence.

The White Paper was a response to three years of violence during the Great Arab Revolt (1936-1939). The Revolt, which saw Arab attacks on both Jews and the British in Mandatory Palestine, was partially due to a rise in Jewish immigration to the land over the past few years. Instead of welcoming those who were fleeing Nazi Germany and Eastern Europe, the leadership of the Arab population of the British Mandate resorted to violence to halt the flow of Jewish immigrants.

Despite the 1939 white paper, illegal Jewish immigration persisted and continued to increase during WW2.

After 1945, Jewish immigration to Mandatory Palestine was still illegal – but persisted anyway via smuggling networks. pic.twitter.com/72XAeqWntF — Tal Hagin (@talhagin) December 6, 2023

If some will respond, “Sure, that was before the Holocaust. After the destruction of European Jewry, the Palestinians opened their arms to Jewish refugees,” this is simply not true.

Even after the Nazi regime was defeated and the mass slaughter of Jews was put to an end, the British continued their policy of barring most Jewish immigration. With so many Jewish displaced persons wanting to immigrate to the Land of Israel, there was a rise in coordinated attempts to break the British maritime blockade with ships full of refugees (the most famous of which was Exodus 1947). Roughly 50,000 Jewish refugees from the ruins of Europe were intercepted by the British and largely interned in detention camps on Cyprus.

It was not only the British seeking to stop Jewish immigration to the British Mandate after the Holocaust. In 1946, the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry noted that the Arab leadership was opposed to any Jewish immigration to Mandatory Palestine and that their main issue with the 1939 White Paper was that it didn’t go far enough in blocking Jewish immigration.

As paragraph 9 of Chapter VI states,

The White Paper of 1939, and the drastic limitation of Jewish immigration and of land sales to Jews which followed, met the Arab view only in part. The Arabs would have gone much further.

The demands voiced by their leaders are for immediate independence, for the final cessation ofJewish immigration and for the prohibition of all land sales by Arabs to Jews.

This attitude is not surprising as the Committee’s report noted that many of Palestine’s Arabs still aligned themselves with the exiled Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, who had served as a guest and ally of Hitler during the Second World War.

Thus, it is clear that, contrary to the false narrative being promoted online, the Palestinians did not welcome Jewish refugees with open arms after the Holocaust. Rather, they fought against any Jewish immigration to the British Mandate.

Although we have now debunked the key premise of this false narrative of welcoming Palestinians and duplicitous Jews, we should also briefly take a look at its second part: That Palestinians who welcomed Jewish refugees (into the country or even into their own homes) were later expelled by them from their homes.

First, it should be clear that there is no historical evidence for any large-scale phenomenon of Jewish refugees living in Palestinian homes.

Second, there was no mass expulsion of Palestinians by Jews or Israelis.

During the months prior to the establishment of the State of Israel and during the Israeli War of Independence, an estimated 750,000 Palestinians were displaced from their homes. However, the vast majority of these Palestinians fled ahead of the advancing Arab armies or to escape the warzone. It was only in a minority of situations that Israeli forces expelled Palestinians from their homes, usually due to their being in militarily sensitive areas.

Thus, it is clear that from start to finish, this narrative is nonsense and has no basis in reality. Unfortunately, this has not stopped it from gaining popularity among people who are ignorant of Israeli history or simply hostile to the Jewish state online.

