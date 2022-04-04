fbpx
BBC Contributor Abdel Bari Atwan Praises ‘Hadera Operation’ That Killed Two Israelis (VIDEO)

The publicly-funded BBC continues to provide a platform for Palestinian-British journalist Abdel Bari Atwan. He has repeatedly glorified terrorism against Israelis while promoting antisemitism.

Last week, BBC Trending presenter Rania Attar highlighted a Twitter post by Atwan while speaking about the March 27 terror attack in the Israeli city of Hadera, which killed two and injured 12. Atwan’s tweet referred to the ISIS-claimed attack as the “Hadera operation” and suggested it had “exposed those [Arab leaders] who did not mention Palestine.”

Atwan was referring to the four Arab foreign ministers who had attended a summit in Israel.

Furthermore, Atwan’s tweet linked to a video in which he expressed joy over the March 27 killing of Israelis.

Following criticism, only two months ago BBC Trending vowed not to promote tweets that glorify terrorism. HonestReporting’s work previously helped expose BBC employee Tala Halawa’s Jew-hatred, which led to her dismissal. Similarly, Atwan’s views should be prevented from being transmitted to millions of people.

We call on the British government, which provides grants to the BBC, to end antisemitism at the channel.

Related Reading: Price of Rampant BBC Bias: Frequent Palestinian Contributor’s Call to Liquidate Jewish State

Akiva Van Koningsveld
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Originally from The Hague, Akiva Van Koningsveld left The Netherlands for Israel in the fall of 2020. Before joining the HonestReporting team, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and spreading awareness of the Arab-Israel conflict. Akiva studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. In 2020, he graduated from Utrecht University with a law degree, focusing on the intersection of human rights and civil liability.
