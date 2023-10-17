Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

BBC News Negatively Spins IDF’s Warning to Civilians in Gaza

In the early morning hours of October 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to south of Wadi Gaza as preparations are made for a ground incursion by…

Reading time: 4 minutes

In the early morning hours of October 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to south of Wadi Gaza as preparations are made for a ground incursion by Israeli forces, the next step in Israel’s fight against Hamas.

This warning by the IDF was for the benefit of Palestinian civilians living in the likely battle zone to come, exhorting them to seek safer shelter and to stop being used by Hamas as human shields.

However, despite the humanitarian nature of the IDF’s order, several BBC News anchors, correspondents, and interviewees have painted it in a negative light while simultaneously ignoring the IDF’s reasoning for the warning.

BBC Turns Warning Into ‘War Crime’

Several BBC reports turned the evacuation order from a humanitarian gesture into an act of ruthlessness.

In one, BBC international editor Jeremy Bowen described the leaflets dropped by Israel warning the civilian residents of northern Gaza to move south to safety as “a non-lethal airdrop but full of menace.”

In another report, presenter Christian Fraser claims that the warning to evacuate the future battle zone will invoke for many Gazans the memory of the 1948 Palestinian refugee crisis.

This is a common theme throughout several reports on the evacuation of northern Gaza.

A number of reports have carried footage of a Palestinian man in Gaza saying, “It happened to our grandfathers, now it’s happening to us. It’s raising the ghosts of the past.”

Similarly, Bowen describes the evacuation warning as “the Israelis saying ‘you’ve got to get out’” and claims that when Palestinians hear this, “all those ghosts come up again.”

Bowen even goes on to justify the connection between the 1948 Palestinian refugee crisis and the current evacuation by claiming that some far-right members of the Israeli government have called for a “second Nakba” and that the concept of expelling Palestinians “is something which has been widely discussed in Zionist thought almost from the outset.”

Bowen’s agenda-driven historical interpretations aside, one of the main issues with these reports is that not one of them has quoted the IDF’s explanation for the evacuation order. This, even though Israel has published it in English and publicized it on social media.

While failing to provide the Israeli justification for the evacuation order, the BBC has given ample airtime to those seeking to use the evacuation warning as a way of demonizing the Jewish state.

Numerous reports have quoted Hamas’ claim that the warning is propaganda, the United Nations’ assertion that the evacuation is impossible and could turn into a “calamitous situation,” and the Palestinian Authority’s United Nations envoy’s libelous comment that it “amounts to ethnic cleansing.”

In addition to these remarks, several BBC News interviewees have furthered the negative narrative.

In one interview, Norwegian activist Jan Egeland claims that the evacuation is not for humanitarian purposes but is “a forcible transfer of people” and is a “war crime.”

In another, Oxfam representative Najla Shawa asserts that the evacuation is a “reminder that Israel can do whatever it wants and nobody can stop it.” She goes on to say that it exemplifies the “arrogance of Israel.”

The one notable exception within these reports was BBC Arabic journalist Said Shehata’s brief remark during an interview that “Israel is trying to put pressure on the people in Gaza to move in order to avoid any casualties.”

The BBC’s Reporting on Israel’s Fight Against Hamas

The twisting of the narrative in order to besmirch the IDF in the reports mentioned above is not the only instance of BBC bias against Israel. A few other examples include:

  • The BBC’s refusal to refer to Hamas as a terrorist organization despite the fact that it is recognized as such by several Western governments, including the UK.
  • The distortion of Israeli history in an effort to provide its audience with context. This includes Jeremy Bowen’s false claim that the area of the Hamas massacres had once been Palestinian land and Jon Donnison’s erroneous reference to the land as “historic Palestine.”
  • The dismissal of Hamas rocket attacks on Israeli civilians since the war began.
  • The choice to display images that focus on scenes of property destruction in Israel and not the people of Israel.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!

Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger via TPS

Related

Tags: , , , , ,
Picture of Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content