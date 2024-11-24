Call Out Complicity: Why Have Media Failed to Take Action Over Critically Compromised Journalists?

If we’ve learned anything about the reporting from inside Gaza in the past year, it’s that there is virtually no such thing as professional journalism inside the Strip. On multiple occasions, HonestReporting has exposed Gazan journalists who have disqualified themselves from claiming to be reporting objectively. Some have publicly expressed their antisemitism or blatant anti-Israel bias. Others have been revealed to be active supporters of terror or friends of Hamas.

Media outlets have taken action against several of these exposed journalists and their bylines can no longer be found on mainstream media reports from Gaza. But others have continued to report as media outlets prefer to sweep the issue under the carpet hoping that the problem will simply disappear.

Newsflash: It won’t.

It’s not enough to expose the biased, antisemitic, or terror-supporting journalists. It’s time to expose the six media outlets whose silence has protected 20 biased journalists.

HonestReporting is launching a social media campaign to hold these outlets accountable. We demand they stop letting these “journalists” report on Israel-related issues.

Six major outlets employ 20 journalists tied to bias or even terror groups. Despite clear evidence, accountability is ignored. Over the next few weeks, we’ll expose how they infiltrated newsrooms—why it matters, and what you can do about it. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/BOZ3r4k6Yd — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 19, 2024

Reuters

The agency still employs eight journalists exposed for infiltrating Israel, expressing biased views, or having unethical ties with Hamas:

Yasser Qudih: Infiltrated Israel on October 7 and was honored by Hamas. He also won the 2024 Pulitzer prize with Reuters photography staff.

Doaa Rouqa and Hamuda Hassan: No action taken after they celebrated images of October 7 atrocities.

Iraq Bureau Chief Timour Azhari: Covers the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, yet demonizes Israel online.

Suhaib Jadallah Salem, Mohammed Jadallah Salem, Fadi Shanaa, and Ibraheem Abu Mustafa: All received awards from Hamas. But the agency had no problem with this, or with the terror groups‘ paraphernalia that decorated the Reuters office:

The Associated Press

The wire service still employs seven journalists who either infiltrated Israel or collaborated with terror groups:

The agency hasn’t taken action against Hatem Ali and Ali Mahmud, who were in exactly the right place on October 7 to capture images of Israelis kidnapped to Gaza:

Adel Hana, Hatem Moussa, Fatima Shbair, and Khalil Hamra: All participated in official Hamas propaganda events, yet were and are defended by AP. Adel Hana also taught media courses for the Hamas-run Information Office.

Mohammed Zanaty: A Lebanese cameraman who supported an ally of Hezbollah online, yet AP kept silent on the matter.

AFP

The wire service stood by Mohammed Baba, a photojournalist who participated in a Hamas promo and was honored by the terror group:

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and CBS News

Zero action has been taken against the following journalists:

Abeer Ayyoub, WSJ: Shared terrorist propaganda.

Samar Abu Elouf, NYT: Honored as Hamas “work partner.”

Yousef Masoud, NYT: Infiltrated Israel on October 7.

Marwan Al-Ghoul, CBS News: Spoke at an official event of the PFLP, a proscribed terror organization.

These 20 identified journalists have proven they cannot report on Israel objectively.

It’s past time for these outlets and journalists to be held accountable.

